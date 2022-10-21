

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices pared early losses and climbed higher on Friday amid hopes demand for oil in China will see a rise soon.



A likely ban on Russian oil by the European Union, and a weak dollar contributed as well to oil's uptick.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.54 or about 0.6% at $85.05 a barrel.



Brent crude futures were up $0.95 or about 1.03% at 93.33 a barrel a little while ago.



Prospects of tight global supplies helped to lift oil prices. OPEC and its allies, agreed earlier this month to cut production by 2 million barrels per day in November, the most significant curb since the start of the pandemic.



Recent data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories supported oil prices.



Data released by Baker Hughes showed the number of total active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 2 this week.



The total rig count rose to 771 this week-229 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021.



Oil rigs in the United States rose by 2 this week, to 612. Gas rigs stayed the same at 157.



