ATX TR went in week 42 slightly up, but remains with a year to date minus of 25 percent clearly under 6000 points. News came from Wienerberger, Uniqa, A1 Telekom Austria, UBM (2), Bawag, Lenzing and Linz Textil. The last four of our 13th Stock Market Tournament are four former Champions: Do&Co defeated in the Round of the last 8 Uniqa, Mayr Melnhof def. Valneva, VIG def. RBI an Palfinger def. Telekom Austria. Next week we see semifinals and finals and after that a double champion, if Do&Co, Mayr-Melnhof or VIG come out on top. Or a triple Champion, if Palfinger wins. In this case the trophy goes permanently into the possession of Hannes Roither & Co. Look at http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,92% to 5.855,79 points this week ....

