UBM: The Vienna City Council approved the land use and zoning plan for the LeopoldQuartier on 18 October. UBM Development can now start the realisation of this quarter along Vienna's Danube Canal. Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM Development AG: "After a long wait, we can give the go-ahead for the largest project currently in progress at UBM and, at the same time, make a strong contribution to sustainability in Vienna." Offices, flats and serviced apartments with 75,000 m² of gross floor area (GFA) will be built on five building sites with a combined total of 22,900 m² along the Obere Donaustrasse. The construction and operation of the individual buildings will emit as little CO2 as possible. The LeopoldQuartier represents the first completely timber-hybrid ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...