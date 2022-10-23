Linz Textil: Due to the high energy prices, Linz Textil is forced to close the Landeck site at the end of March 2023. In Landeck/Austria Linz Textil operates a modern cotton spinning mill. According to the company, the currently massive increase in energy prices would mean that production at internationally competitive prices would no longer be possible at the Landeck site. In view of exploding electricity costs, the cost advantage of Asian competitors has become unbridgeable. There will be a social plan for the employees affected," the company stated. (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (21/10/2022)

