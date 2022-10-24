New connection now available in both John Deere and DCW Integrations Marketplaces

Digital Construction Works (DCW), a leading construction software integrations and solutions company, announces the availability of JDLink Connectivity, a John Deere wireless connectivity solution in its DCW Integrations Platform as a service (iPaaS) Marketplace.

The JDLink integration enables telematics data from John Deere-connected machines to aggregate into the DCW Integrations Platform for use within automated workflows, dashboards, and reports. Combined with other integrated data sources, like machine control and scheduling systems, integration provides deeper insight into site activities allowing optimization of projects, machine, and operator performance.

"Having the ability to integrate JDLink with other products used in construction projects is a big step forward in advancing digital capability. We are truly enabling the connection of the job site to the office," said Jason Hallett, CEO of Digital Construction Works. Hallett also said: "Automation and availability of integrated data provide greater insights into the overall project performance and status. This consolidated view allows customers like RDO, for example, to have complete visibility into all of their construction equipment and vehicles. As a result, these organizations can maximize efficiency and uptime and improve communication workflows."

"With the ability to integrate JDLink with other construction project technology, we can connect multiple solutions removing the need for double entry of information. The integration enables analytics derived from aggregated data not previously possible without the DCW Integrations Platform," said Adam Gilbertson, Vice President at RDO Equipment Co., a large international John Deere dealer network. "We are excited about what this connection will mean for contractors trying to make decisions that improve efficiency on the job."

FEATURES:

Get machine location and performance data from JDLink

Get organizational and fleet information from JDLink

Access information anywhere, anytime

BENEFITS

Visualize data points like fuel consumption and idle time on a central dashboard

Gain deeper insight into machine performance through a combination of JDLink data points with task information and information from machine control systems

Learn about operator behavior through a combination of JDLink data points with machine control systems

Detailed insight into fuel consumption and CO2 emissions related to on-site activities by combining JDLink data with machine control systems

Run day-to-day operations with ease

Digital Construction Works (DCW) will be in the Topcon Positioning Systems stand, Hall A2, Stand 249, at the Bauma World Trade Fair, October 24 30th in Munich, Germany, Trade Fair Center Messe München. The company will feature its Integrations Platform, Construction Progress Tracking Solution, and its Construction Monitoring Services, Products, and Integrated Solutions, which combine Topcon sensors with Infrastructure IoT sensors. DCW is a Topcon Positioning Systems and Bentley Systems joint venture company.

Bauma is the World's Leading Trade Fair for Construction Machinery, Building Material Machines, Mining Machines, Construction Vehicles, and Construction Equipment

About Digital Construction Works, Inc. (DCW):

Digital Construction Works (DCW) is an integrations services and solution company. DCW manages the burden and reduces the debt associated with integrating the technology ecosystem, delivering value through workflow automation and application expertise that considers current and planned technology investments. The DCW Integrations Platform orchestrates the connected data sources and workflows to generate project insights that help operate more efficiently and profitably. DCW also provides Construction Monitoring Services, Products, and Integrated Solutions, which combine Topcon sensors with infrastructure IoT sensors. www.digitalconstructionworks.com

