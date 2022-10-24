Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 43/2022

Riga, Latvia, 2022-10-24 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.09.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 28.11.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.10.2022 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.10.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2022 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2022 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Dividend payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.10.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.10.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Maturity date RIG LVGB052522A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.10.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Coupon payment date RIG LVGB052522A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.10.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.10.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.10.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.10.2022 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.10.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2022 Storent Investments STOR Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2022 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Coupon payment date VLN Fund I CAPT065023FA For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.