24.10.2022
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 43/2022

Riga, Latvia, 2022-10-24 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.08.2022 -   Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
 31.10.2022                      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
05.09.2022 -   Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
 28.11.2022                      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.10.2022 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L       Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.10.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.10.2022 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.10.2022 Ignitis grupe IGN1L        Dividend payment   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.10.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T        Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.10.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia  Maturity date    RIG  
          LVGB052522A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.10.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia  Coupon payment date RIG  
          LVGB052522A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.10.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T          Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.10.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.10.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T  Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.10.2022 Apranga APG1L           Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.10.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.10.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.10.2022 Storent Investments STOR      Interim report, 9  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.10.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L       Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.10.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.10.2022 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate   Coupon payment date VLN  
          Fund I CAPT065023FA                     



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
