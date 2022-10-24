J. Molner AS shares public offering

From October 24, 2022, 10:00 J. Molner AS shares (ISIN code EE3100109034) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is November 4, 2022, 15:30. Up to 123 152 shares are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia and Estonia. The offer price is 8,12 EUR per one share. The shares will be registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code EE3100109034. In case of over-subscription, J. Molner has the right to increase the volume of the offering by up to 147 783 shares and the offering may also be decreased by the amount unsubscribed. The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system and Nasdaq CSD. Offering via Stock Exchange Trading System (for investors in Latvia) Market: TSE Equities Auction (Genium INET trading system) Order book: MOLNRIPO (EE3100109034) The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: October 24, 2022 from 10:00 until 16:00; October 25 - November 3, 2022 from 09:00 until 16:00; November 4, 2022 from 09:00 until 15:30. Settlement date: November 9, 2022 All Nasdaq Tallinn Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Offering via Nasdaq CSD (for investors in Estonia) An Estonian investor wishing to subscribe for the offer of shares must contact their bank, which manages the Nasdaq CSD securities account of the respective investor. Please see attached the Rules of J. Molner AS share subscription process through Exchange trading system and the company's description. Detailed information of the offering of J. Molner AS shares is provided here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1096381