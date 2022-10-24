Ecofin Hires Eileen Fargis to Lead Private Equity Sustainable Infrastructure Group

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Ecofin is pleased to announce the appointment of Eileen Fargis as the Group Lead for its Private Equity Sustainable Infrastructure team, effective today. In her role as Managing Director - Private Equity Sustainable Infrastructure, Eileen will work closely with the team of experienced professionals, originating and managing the firm's U.S. renewable assets.

"We are thrilled with Eileen's addition to the Ecofin team. She will make an immediate impact on our team and the firm given her leadership and experience in the private sustainable infrastructure space. She brings expertise across all aspects of project finance along with strong connections in the power generation industry," said Brent Newcomb, President of Ecofin.

Eileen has over 20 years' industry experience in North and Latin America, most recently as the head of investments for a 2.1 GW energy generation portfolio and co-head of a $1 billion multi-sector private equity fund.

"I'm delighted to join the Ecofin team as we provide this compelling investment opportunity to investors," said Eileen Fargis, Managing Director. "I firmly believe that U.S. private renewables are well positioned for sustained growth, driven by multi-year U.S. policy tailwinds supporting renewables. I look forward to meeting many of our investors in the very near future."

One such tailwind is the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in August 2022 as it represents an unprecedented long-term policy boost for U.S. renewable energy with approximately $369 billion allocated towards climate infrastructure and energy security. The IRA includes provisions for extending tax credits for solar and wind through 2035 and introduces a new tax credit for standalone battery storage.

About Eileen Fargis

Eileen is the former Head of Investments for InterEnergy Holdings (UK) Ltd, an independent developer, owner, and operator of 2.1 GW of energy generation assets and a utility in the Caribbean and Latin America. Eileen is the former Co-Head of the $1 billion IFC African, Latin American and Caribbean Fund LP, a private equity fund investing on behalf of the International Finance Corporation.

Eileen started her career in energy and infrastructure with Skadden Arps and spent 9 years at GE Capital Markets, GE Energy Financial Services and GE Structured Finance. Eileen has previously served on the Boards of InterEnergy Holdings, Hoteles CityExpress and SURA Asset Management, the largest pension management firm in Latin America. Eileen is a graduate of Hamilton College and the John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

About Ecofin

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm with roots dating to the 1990s and a global footprint with offices in the US and UK. We are driven by the idea that sustainable investment can deliver strong risk-adjusted returns while making a true impact on the environment and society. Our strategies offer global solutions in private and public securities that address global challenges in climate action, water and sustainable communities. Through these strategies we seek to achieve positive impacts that align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and are accessible through a variety of vehicles. Ecofin Investments, LLC is the parent of registered investment advisers Ecofin Advisors, LLC and Ecofin Advisors Limited (collectively "Ecofin"). Learn more at www.ecofininvest.com.

