

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Monday, Eurozone S&P flash PMI survey results are due. The composite indicator is seen at 47.5 in October, down from 48.1 in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While it retreated against the greenback, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 146.86 against the yen, 0.9838 against the greenback, 0.8689 against the pound and 0.9836 against the franc as of 3:55 am ET.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de