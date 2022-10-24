OneSumX for Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting, the award-winning regulatory compliance solution from Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR), is now available on Temenos Exchange, the open marketplace for fintech solutions. Wolters Kluwer's participation in the Temenos Exchange further extends its commitment to the banking community.

OneSumX for Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting helps financial institutions access a high level of business capabilities across the regulatory reporting, risk management and finance functions of their organizations, supporting core banking and other services on the Temenos platform.

Adam Gable, Product Director for Financial Crime, Treasury Risk at Temenos, said: "We are delighted to welcome Wolters Kluwer to Temenos Exchange, enabling our banking audience of more than 3,000 Temenos clients in 150 countries to benefit from Wolters Kluwer's market-leading reporting solution. Compliance is a priority for all banks and with this integration, they can accelerate adoption of the necessary technology to drive efficiencies in their global regulatory reporting and risk programs."

Temenos Exchange brings innovation to market faster, and at scale. The marketplace offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos' open platform for composable banking, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

The addition of Wolters Kluwer OneSumX capabilities to Temenos Exchange provides a combined capability in which financial institution clients can access an additional, trusted partner to further build out a robust infrastructure in which all needs of the institution (from payments to account opening, to digital and core banking, to regulatory reporting, risk management and finance-specific lines) can be addressed within the same ecosystem.

"We are excited to integrate the range of capabilities that our OneSumX for Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting solution delivers into the Temenos ecosystem, enabling users to seamlessly link their core systems with the technology capabilities of a trusted Temenos partner. This will help simplify and streamline often disparate lines of business onto a centralized platform," said Claudio Salinardi, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer FRR. "Wolters Kluwer's participation in the Temenos Exchange further extends our commitment to the banking community. It enables Temenos customers to more easily capitalize on the benefits of our OneSumX technology. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Temenos platform to help our mutual customers further enhance their core infrastructure capabilities, helping them achieve their business goals."

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of the company's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. These solutions support regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own boards of directors. Wolters Kluwer FRR is this year's recipient of Risk.net's coveted Regulatory Reporting System of the Year award.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

