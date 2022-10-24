Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Core One Labs News: Kommt jetzt tatsächlich die Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.10.2022 | 11:08
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cloud Equity Group Completes Acquisition of Chrein

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Cloud Equity Group, a leading investment firm focused on private equity and private debt investments, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Chrein (the "Company"), a New York-based web development firm focused on designing and building websites for its small- and medium-sized business clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered on Long Island, Chrein offers its web services to clients across the country. The 27-year old business offers a differentiated service critical to its clients that is focused on providing everything from the initial development to website hosting and ongoing maintenance.

"We have an enormous and important opportunity to accelerate the value we provide to our clients. We are excited by Cloud Equity Group's belief in our vision and their desire to help us grow both organically and through strategic M&A," said Lloyd Chrein, CEO of Chrein. "We are very excited about this next chapter in our journey."

Sean Frank, Managing Partner at Cloud Equity Group, commented, "We are excited to partner with Lloyd and his exceptional team. Chrein possesses industry-leading capabilities in the web development space. We believe that the organization is well-positioned for continued growth, given its consistent dedication to the development and maintenance of high-quality websites to its customers.

About Cloud Equity Group
Founded in 2013, Cloud Equity Group is a premier asset management firm investing in lower-middle market growth technology companies. Cloud Equity Group's mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology companies. The firm's deep sector expertise and resources help to build great companies with an aim to accelerate growth, improve operations, and drive long-term sustainable value. To learn more, please visit: https://www.cloudequitygroup.com

About Chrein
Founded in 1994, Chrein is a creating, customer-service oriented web development and online marketing agency. The firm offers a personal hands on approach that helps make every project, and every client relationship, a success.

Investor Relations
P: (212) 618-1298
ir@cloudequitygroup.com

SOURCE: Cloud Equity Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721702/Cloud-Equity-Group-Completes-Acquisition-of-Chrein

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.