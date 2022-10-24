Anzeige
Montag, 24.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Core One Labs News: Kommt jetzt tatsächlich die Übernahme?
WKN: LYX0CB ISIN: FR0010524777 Ticker-Symbol: LYM9 
Tradegate
24.10.22
16:53 Uhr
36,190 Euro
-0,185
-0,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
24.10.2022 | 11:13
Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJU LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Oct-2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 21-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 36.3175

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37159887

CODE: NRJU LN

ISIN: FR0010524777

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0010524777 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NRJU LN 
Sequence No.:  196360 
EQS News ID:  1470251 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470251&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2022 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

