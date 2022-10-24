DJ Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (UINU LN) Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Oct-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 21-Oct-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 90.3031
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1601508
CODE: UINU LN
ISIN: LU1879532940
