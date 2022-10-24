United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.: United Imaging Healthcare Attends European Association of Nuclear Medicine Congress With uEXPLORER, The World's First Total-Body PET/CT

To provide tailored, precise solutions and bring the value of molecular imaging to patient care

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging Healthcare (UIH), a global innovator in advanced medical imaging, debuts at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Congress recently in Barcelona with its groundbreaking PET/CT, uEXPLORER.

uEXPLORER is an ultra-high-resolution digital PET/CT with a 194cm axial PET field of view (FOV) that enables the entire body to be scanned in one bed position. The system offers total-body dynamic scanning, allows ultra-low patient dose, and produces ultra-high image resolution, changing how whole-body PET/CT imaging has traditionally been performed.

"This technology is co-developed by UC Davis and UIH. As nuclear medicine and molecular imaging equipment is becoming more and more complex, we believe it is time to collaborate between industry and academia to quickly find tailored, precise solutions and bring the value of molecular imaging to oncology, cardiology and neuroscience for high quality patient care," emphasized Prof. Li Hongdi, CTO of UIH and CEO of UIH America, at the satellite symposium.

Now together with Yale University and UC Davis, UIH is working on the next-generation human brain PET scanner, the NeuroeXplorer (NX), which will lead to dramatic expansions in the study of brain diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and other neurological disorders.

The symposium also featured speeches from Dr. Olivari Laura and Dr. Doraku Joniada of IRCCS Ospedale Sacro Cuore Don Calabria Hospital (Negrar), as one of the most advanced centers for oncological treatment in Italy, Negrar introduced the uMI 780 from UIH.

"Our treatment decisions are steered by the information provided by the medical device. So finding the ideal equipment was important for us, since it would be our first digital PET/CT in our center," stressed Dr. Olivari Laura.

"When we took a close look at UIH's PET/CT, we were aware immediately that it is a machine that could change our daily practices. This PET/CT is capable of responding to any kind of radiotracer being used in clinical or research practices, which sheds lights on studies like neurodegenerative disease, inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, etc.," added Dr. Doraku Joniada.

Fresh off the heels of its IPO, the company hit another landmark, shipping its 20,000th global installation recently. Now UIH has a well-equipped local team including marketing, training, and after-sales service in Europe.

