BioInvent International: Invitation to Presentation of BioInvent's Interim Report January - September 2022 on October 27, 2022

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV) - BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) invites to a presentation of the Q3 interim report and a telephone conference with CEO Martin Welschof and CFO Stefan Ericsson. The presentation will be held in English.

When: 2:00 p.m. CEST, Thursday October 27, 2022.

Listen to the presentation: https://ir.financialhearings.com/bioinvent-q3-2022

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details shown below:

SE: +46850558369
NL: +31207219496
UK: +443333009269
US: +16467224956

BioInvent's Q3 2022 interim report is published on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8:00 CEST.
The conference call will be made available on the company's website after the call.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, Senior Director Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

Invitation to presentation of BioInvent's Interim report January - September 2022 on October 27, 2022

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721786/Invitation-to-Presentation-of-BioInvents-Interim-Report-January--September-2022-on-October-27-2022

