Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Core One Labs News: Kommt jetzt tatsächlich die Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 891798 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.10.2022 | 11:34
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Notification of a Transaction

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Notification of a Transaction

PR Newswire

London, October 24

24 October 2022

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that on 24 October 2022, Nick Train purchased 25,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 799 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 4,677,639 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 2.2% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3170 8732

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.