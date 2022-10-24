

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday amid hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow its pace of interest rate hikes early next year.



Investors also braced for a busy week of earnings and a key interest rate decision from the European Central Bank on Thursday, with economists expecting another 75-point rate hike.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 19 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,054 after losing 0.9 percent on Friday.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were up between half a percent and 1.2 percent.



Imerys, which specializes in the production and processing of industrial minerals, surged 4.3 percent after saying it wants to become the leading supplier of lithium in Europe.



