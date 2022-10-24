Reakiro's UK Expansion: Reakiro CBD Company Has Launched a New Website Specifically for Its UK Customers To Supply the Best Service

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Visit the new Reakiro CBD UK official online store at cbdreakiro.co.uk

Reakiro, the industry-leading European hemp and CBD manufacturer is celebrating its sixth year of breakthroughs and innovations in this ever-evolving and expanding space. When the company started out, CBD had not yet become a household name. And beyond that, many people who had heard of CBD were skeptical about its uses and its safety. Since this initial skepticism, Reakiro has weathered the uncertainty and set out to inform and educate as many people as possible about the potential natural benefits of hemp and CBD products.

This mission to spread awareness of the natural ingredient has marked Reakiro above many others, but of course, a great amount of the company's success is due to the innovation and quality that goes into the formulation of its products. Quality has always been at the forefront of Reakiro's messaging to the public, each product is made with Reakiro premium quality CBD extract from carefully cultivated hemp plants.

To gain customers' and wholesalers' trust, Reakiro has implemented a fully traceable structure in its production processes. From seed to sale, the Reakiro team controls every aspect of production. And once the final product has been formulated, each batch is sent to an independent third-party laboratory for testing - the results can be easily found on the Reakiro website. All Reakiro CBD oil is manufactured in its own HACCP, GMP, and CHP-certified facility through an advanced hyper cryogenic ethanol extraction.

As the demographic of CBD takers widens, so does the demand and the potential to formulate CBD in new ways. Reakiro has observed this and this year we can see how they have transformed those varying demands into invigorating new supplements and wellness products.

Brand new to the range are Reakiro nutritional vitamins, which include:

CBD Energy Support

Omega 3

Immune Support

Metabolism Support

Skin Perfection Complex.

This new nutritional supplement range has been formulated to cater to a wide variety of daily wellness needs, as well as simply encouraging the normal functioning of internal systems. The demand for these products has come from a customer base who realise that incorporating the correct ingredients and supplements into your daily routine can have long-lasting effects on your quality of life and wellness.

Reakiro has also expanded its Smart Restart broad-spectrum CBD range this year, consolidating its place in the market as a producer of premium quality full-spectrum CBD and premium quality broad-spectrum CBD products. While full-spectrum products contain all the components of the hemp plant in their natural structure, which enhances the overall effect, broad-spectrum products contain 0% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), making them more accessible to a much larger audience.

The Smart Restart range includes:

Anti-stress massage oil

Muscle relief massage oil

Antiperspirant foot cream

Muscle & joint relief balm

Warming muscle relief gel

Cooling muscle relief gel

The Smart Restart broad-spectrum products are topical formulations that are to be applied to the skin. This range was formulated specifically with athletes in mind, to help the recovery process in between workouts and games. Reakiro also offers broad-spectrum products for oral or sublingual usage, which can be found in their SOOL range.

And asides from the strides Reakiro has made in the quality and range of its hemp and CBD products, the European company has also grown its availability across the continent in the past year. Thanks to a strong new partnership with leading health supplement store Holland & Barrett, Reakiro is now sold and recognised throughout high streets up and down the UK.

Such was the success of Reakiro products in the UK, the company has now launched a website specifically for its UK customers who can now enjoy lowered shipping costs, shorter delivery times, and the opportunity to shop in their own currency. UK customers can also now take part in a brand new loyalty scheme, earning points from shopping online and by referring friends and family to the world of hemp and CBD.

This year has also been monumental for the UK's CBD market with the UK becoming the first country to regulate CBD in food. The Food Standard Agency has compiled a list of 3,500 products containing CBD which are approved for sale. Any products which are not on the list have been withdrawn from sale. This effort to regulate the booming market comes after years of uncontrollable growth. But for high-quality and trustworthy manufacturers, this comes as a welcome shift. CBD products that are now available in the UK should be of high regulated quality, while low-grade operations will have been forced out of the market.

The UK now stands as the second-largest CBD market in the world, positioning itself only behind the United States. The CBD industry is estimated to be worth £1 billion by 2025 which speaks volumes about the rate of growth and the expansion this product has had from being relatively unknown 5 years ago to becoming a ubiquitous wellness ingredient.

And it is not just in stores (whether physical or virtual) where you can find Reakiro products nowadays. The company has now established partnerships with Myoka Spas, the leading chain of spas in Malta, to supply a number of hotel spas, including Dolmen Hotel, St Paul's Bay; The Palace Hotel, Sliema; Radisson, St Julians; Maritim Antoinette Hotel, Mellieha.

Understanding the true potential of this hemp-based component is something that an ever-growing number of people, from farmers to scientists, are working towards. With 2023 not too far around the corner, it's not easy to predict just how the CBD industry will change in shape and size over the next months and the next few months. For everyone who uses wellness supplements, it is exciting to watch as new products and formulations are developed and brought into the market.

As Reakiro continues to grow, in size and scope, and as customer care remains at the forefront of the company's priorities; it's exciting to watch how Reakiro will continue to move forward in this landscape of evolution for the CBD industry.

