

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK's private sector economy contracted at a faster than expected pace in October, largely led by the deterioration in the services sector, preliminary survey data from S&P Global showed Monday.



The CIPS Composite purchasing managers' index, or PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, dropped to a twenty one-month low of 47.2 from 49.1 in September. Economists had forecast a score of 48.1.



Any reading below 50 suggests decline in activity.



The services PMI fell to 47.5 from 50.0 in September, marking the fastest decline since January 2021. Economists had forecast a modest fall to 49.6.



The manufacturing PMI sank to 45.8 from 48.4 in the previous month. Economists were looking for a score of 48.0. The latest reading was the weakest in 29 months.



New orders decreased at the sharpest pace since January 2021, reflecting increasing signs of declining demand. This was often attributed to a considerable downturn in business and consumer confidence in recent months, the survey said.



'The heightened political and economic uncertainty has caused business activity to fall at a rate not seen since the global financial crisis in 2009 if pandemic lockdown months are excluded,' Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.



'GDP therefore looks certain to fall in the fourth quarter after a likely third quarter contraction, meaning the UK is in recession.'



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de