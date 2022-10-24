New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - Nfinitymint, a provider of Web 3.0 infrastructure for NFT commerce, has announced a strategic partnership with Aki Network.





As part of this partnership, Aki Network will assist Nfinitymint's expansion by connecting its vast influencer network. Nfinitymint will work closely with influencers by issuing their first, curated NFT collections to their communities. Influencers can use NFTs to launch their loyalty programs and airdrop community benefits and rewards on Nfinitymint platforms. Fans can also use Nfinitymint's mobile app to mint NFTs in seconds and interact with the KOLs in the community.

"We are excited to partner up with Aki Network as it gives us the ability to help more influencers create and market their NFTs. Web 3.0 is growing tremendously in popularity and we want to help brands and influencers market their digital assets," CFO Lyv Zhong said.

Aki Network is a data-powered consumer network for Web 3.0 scaling. The network is dedicated to incubating the voices of Web 3.0 and empowering the industry with quantifiable information flow. Aki recently helped EthSign and Synfutures gain strong user momentum.

Nfinitymint is a uniquely positioned one-stop solution for NFT creation and management, with additional NFT-based features such as tiered loyalty programs and tokengating. Nfinitymint looks to serve the influencers and SME market segments in the US, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

Nfinitymint and Aki Network are committed to providing the best possible experience for their clients and are confident that this partnership will be a major step forward in the development of the NFT ecosystem.

Both parties agreed to explore the untapped NFT market opportunity among influencers.

About Nfinitymint

Nfinitymint allows its users to create, publish, and promote their NFT collections with minimum hassle, enabling them to manage their native community effortlessly.

Influencers and brands can use the "unlockable" feature to airdrop special perks and upsell additional goods and services based on their issued NFTs.

The company was founded by a team of financial and tech professionals from top hedge funds and internet companies.

About Aki Network

