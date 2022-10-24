

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were moving lower on Monday after data showed China's crude imports fell 2 percent year-on-year in September as a result of drastic COVID-19 curbs.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.3 percent to $90.20 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 1.5 percent at $83.79.



The world's largest crude importer brought in 40.24 million tons of crude oil last month, equivalent to about 9.79 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the General Administration of Customs.



This was up slightly from 9.5 million barrels in August, but still below the near 10 million barrels a day imported a year earlier.



Chinese GDP rose an annual 3.9 percent in the third quarter, beating forecasts for 3.3 percent growth but well short of the official full-year target of 5.5 percent, which is already its lowest in three decades.



Separate data released by Baker Hughes showed that drilling activity in the United States was little changed last week.



The number of total active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 2 last week to 612, while gas rigs stayed the same at 157.



