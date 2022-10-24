Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (the "Company" or "Issuer") The Company is pleased to announce that it has signed a conditional LOI for an Assignment Option to acquire a 100% interest in and the commercialization and development rights in the White River (Baihe) Leling Land Deed ("White River"). The property covers approximately 183,459 square meters and is unique in that a wide range of commercialization opportunities and licenses for a variety of land uses are allowed on the property.

Derrick Gaon, the CEO said "On behalf of the Company, we are grateful for the efforts of Grand Master Yin Liang for his guidance and assistance in securing the White River (Baihe) Leling Land Deed Option and providing this unique land opportunity."

Management will be evaluating and performing its due diligence on the potential of the property and will provide a further update in the event the company will be able to develop a plan of commercializing and utilizing the property in its business.

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds an option over the Wildcat Property located in British Columbia.

This news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators which is posted on www.sedar.com. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described stateherein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. No regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Company does not undertake to update this news release unless required by applicable law.

