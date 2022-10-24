Enzolytics, Inc. Announces New Advisory Board Member

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC Markets "ENZC" or the "Company") announces the addition of Dr. Kirsten Bischof to its Advisory Board. Dr. Bischof brings the Company her vast experience as a Surgeon and healthcare research professional with an established track record of exceptional performance in healthcare.

Charles Cotropia, CEO of Enzolytics, said, "We are very excited to have Dr. Kirsten Bischof join our Advisory Board. She is a dynamic leader, physician, and healthcare research professional. Her vast experience and expertise, based on her background as an accomplished critical care specialist, will be a great asset to the Company. She complements our team of experienced scientists and advisors and adds a unique set of skills and background, given her accomplished career."

Dr. Bischof is a well-known Trauma and Critical care specialist. She has spent her career treating patients in South Africa, where the HIV burden is unprecedented. Her appointment is a significant step as Enzolytics positions itself to strengthen its Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) platform. She will assist Enzolytics in identifying innovative early biomarkers for critical care monitoring and advanced hemodynamic management. In addition, her skills will be crucial as Enzolytics advances its HIV therapeutic ITV-1 in Africa. Dr. Bischof will guide the Company in further developing its A.I. technology. The A.I. platform drives the Company's drug discovery and development and represents an overall strategy to build a strong Intellectual Property portfolio. In addition, she has been working with the Company's collaborators in Estonia to develop this platform for assessing the effects of nutrition, genetics, and microbiome on diseases.

Dr. Bischof said, "I am very excited to be part of Enzolytics, especially considering their disruptive science and innovative approaches have the potential to transform healthcare through harnessing the promise of A.I. as a tool in P4 medicine."

The Company and its technology will be significantly strengthened with Dr. Bischof's participation and counsel.

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to commercializing its proprietary proteins and monoclonal antibodies to treat debilitating infectious diseases. The Company is advancing multiple therapeutics targeting numerous infectious diseases. One patented and clinically tested compound, ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1), is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), covered by U.S. Patent Nos. 8,066,982 and 7,479,538. Studies have shown it to be effective in treating HIV/AIDS. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

The Company is also implementing its proprietary technology to produce fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases, including HIV, Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and Feline Leukemia virus. In addition, its proprietary methodology, covered in its pending International Patent Applications for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies, is currently employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics for numerous infectious diseases.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

