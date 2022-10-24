MU:CON 2022 Opens Successfully with Showcase Videos to be Released

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / The 2022 Seoul International Music Fair opened offline for the first time in three years on Nodeul Island from October 19 to 21, and was successfully completed.

This year is the 11th MU:CON, and it is Korea's largest global music market hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency. It was held for three days on Nodeul Island and online, with various global music business programs such as showcase, business workshop, and biz matching.

In the MU:CON Biz Matching program, 40 showcase musicians and 5 music tech companies met with the music industry officials from 30 countries, including Mexico, the United States, Thailand, and Australia, and shared their know-how and experiences to revive the music industry that has been normalized after the pandemic. In particular, the open session was broadcast on YouTube live streaming so that anyone could participate, and it drew a lot of attention.

At the MU:CON Showcase, 40 teams of participating musicians from various genres and 11 teams of guest musicians performed spectacular stages for three days to communicate with music fans who visited Nodeul Island.

Even after the end of the event, there will be an opportunity to meet MU:CON 2022 online. The highlight performance video of 51 musicians in the MU:CON showcase will be released for the first time on the YouTube channel at 7 p.m. every evening (Korea Standard Time) from October 24 to 26.

Along with the release of the showcase video, MU:CON Instagram will also hold an online showcase selfie event. There are plenty of prizes such as goods of the artists who participated in the 2022 Mu:Con, and Amazon gift certificates. The event will be available from the 24th to the 26th.

MU:CON was an opportunity to expand the influence of the Korean artists globally, and has successfully established a foothold for exchanges with the global music market. More information can be found on Instagram (@koccamusic) and MU:CON's official website (http://mucon.kr).

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KOCCAMUSICKOREA

Media Contact

MU:CON 2022

Juyoung Kim

E-Mail: doitdoit@mucon.kr

Website: http://mucon.kr

SOURCE: MU:CON 2022

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/721784/MUCON-2022-Opens-Successfully-with-Showcase-Videos-to-be-Released