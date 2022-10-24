

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB), an oil-field services provider, on Monday announced its new name, SLB to bring Schlumberger brand and nearly all of its affiliated brands under the new SLB brand, with a new logo for the company.



Katharina Beumelburg, Chief Strategy And Sustainability Officer of SLB, said: 'Our new identity boldly symbolizes our ambition to accelerate the energy transition with sustainability at the center of everything we do.'



With the adoption of the new brand, SLB will further focus on carbon solutions, hydrogen, geothermal and geoenergy, energy storage, and critical minerals.



It will also continue to focus on industrial decarbonization to cut emissions, measures to boost its digital capabilities, and oil and gas exploration.



