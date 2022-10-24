HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of Hawai'i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $1.28 for the third quarter of 2022, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.38 in the previous quarter and $1.52 in the same quarter last year. Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $52.8 million, down 7.1% from the second quarter of 2022 and down 14.9% from the third quarter of 2021. The decrease from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a one-time pre-tax charge of $6.9 million related to our agreement to sell assets that will terminate certain leveraged leases and a decrease in the negative provision for credit losses. The decrease from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the aforementioned charge, a decrease in the negative provision for credit losses and lower PPP income in the current quarter and one-time items in the third quarter of 2021.

"Bank of Hawai'i continued to perform well during the third quarter of 2022," said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. "We experienced quality core market loan growth and continued net interest income and margin expansion. Asset quality, capital, and liquidity remained strong."

Financial Highlights

The return on average assets for the third quarter of 2022 was 0.91% compared with 1.00% in the previous quarter and 1.07% in the same quarter of 2021.

The return on average common equity for the third quarter of 2022 was 16.98% compared with 18.19% in the previous quarter and 17.08% in the same quarter of 2021.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $141.7 million, an increase of 6.6% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 11.7% from the third quarter of 2021. Net interest margin was 2.60% in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 13 basis points compared to the previous quarter and an increase of 28 basis points from the same quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income and margin in the third quarter of 2022 compared to prior periods was due to the higher rate environment and continued strong loan growth. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 included $1.1 million of interest recoveries.



There was no provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2022 compared with a net benefit of $2.5 million in the previous quarter and a net benefit of $10.4 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Noninterest income was $30.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 27.3% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 25.9% from the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to one-time items in the current quarter. Noninterest income in the current quarter included a one-time pre-tax charge of $6.9 million related to our agreement to sell assets that will terminate leveraged leases related to 31 locomotives. The sale and lease termination will complete the Company's process of exiting the leveraged lease market. In addition, noninterest income in the current quarter also included a negative adjustment of $0.9 million related to a change in the Visa Class B conversion ratio.



Noninterest expense was $105.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 2.7% from the previous quarter and an increase of 9.6% from the same quarter of 2021. Compared to the same period in 2021, noninterest expense included the impact of higher salaries and benefits, including $1.8 million in separation expenses, and higher occupancy expenses, primarily due to a one-time benefit in the same quarter of last year from the sale of property. One-time significant items in the third quarter of 2021 included a gain of $6.3 million related to the sale of property partially offset by $3.8 million of fees related to the early termination of repurchase agreements and $1.2 million in separation expenses.



The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 20.7% compared with 23.8% in the previous quarter and 24.4% during the same quarter of 2021. The lower effective tax rate in the current quarter is primarily due to tax benefits related to the aforementioned agreement to sell assets that will terminate certain leveraged leases.



Asset Quality

The Company's overall asset quality remained strong during the third quarter of 2022.

Total non-performing assets were $13.9 million at September 30, 2022, down by $1.6 million from June 30, 2022 and down $6.8 million from September 30, 2021. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.10% at the end of the quarter, a decrease of 2 basis points from the end of the prior quarter and a decrease of 7 basis points from the same quarter of 2021.

Net loan and lease charge-offs during the third quarter of 2022 were $1.1 million or 0.03% annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 were comprised of charge-offs of $2.9 million partially offset by recoveries of $1.7 million. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $0.5 million or 1 basis point annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding. Compared to the same quarter of 2021, net loan and lease charge-offs decreased by $0.05 million or 1 basis point annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.



The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $146.4 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $2.1 million from June 30, 2022 and a decrease of $21.5 million from September 30, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.10% at the end of the quarter, down 5 basis points from the end of the prior quarter and down 29 basis points from the end of the same quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $23.1 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of 0.4% from June 30, 2022 and an increase of 0.7% from September 30, 2021.

The investment securities portfolio was $7.9 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of 4.7% from June 30, 2022 and a decrease of 14.8% from September 30, 2021. During the third quarter, the Company transferred investment securities with total fair value of approximately $1.3 billion from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises.



Total loans and leases were $13.3 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of 2.9% from June 30, 2022 and an increase of 10.3% from September 30, 2021. Total loans and leases excluding PPP loans were $13.3 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of 2.9% from June 30, 2022 and an increase of 12.7% from September 30, 2021.



Total deposits were $20.9 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of 0.7% from June 30, 2022 and an increase of 1.9% from September 30, 2021.

Capital and Dividends

The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.72% at September 30, 2022 compared with 13.01% at June 30, 2022 and 13.47% at September 30, 2021.

The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 7.28% at September 30, 2022 compared with 7.29% at June 30, 2022 and 7.10% at September 30, 2021.

The Company repurchased 187.5 thousand shares of common stock at a total cost of $15.0 million under its share repurchase program in the third quarter of 2022 at an average cost of $79.84 per share repurchased. Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $50.9 million at September 30, 2022.



The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on December 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2022.

On October 4, 2022, the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, on its preferred stock. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "BOH.PRA." The dividend will be payable on November 1, 2022 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock at the close of business on October 17, 2022.

Conference Call Information

The Company will review its third quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The live call, including a slide presentation, will be accessible on the investor relations link of Bank of Hawai'i Corporation's website, www.boh.com.

The webcast can be accessed via the link below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb16c1a66caad46fe8057fb079c9fe595.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb16c1a66caad46fe8057fb079c9fe595. A replay of the conference call will be available for one year beginning approximately 11:00 a.m. Hawaii Time on Monday, October 24, 2022. The replay will be accessible via the same link. In addition, the replay will be available on the Company's website, www.boh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release, and other statements made by the Company in connection with it may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different from expectations. Forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and business prospects, and our assumptions used in those forecasts and expectations are examples of certain of these forward-looking statements. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ significantly from our forecasts and expectations because of a variety of factors. More information about these factors is contained in Bank of Hawai'i Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, which were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawai'i, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawai'i Corporation, see the Company's web site, www.boh.com. Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is a trade name of Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights Table 1 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 For the Period: Operating Results Net Interest Income $ 141,655 $ 132,902 $ 126,819 $ 399,820 $ 370,902 Provision for Credit Losses - (2,500 ) (10,400 ) (8,000 ) (40,800 ) Total Noninterest Income 30,660 42,158 41,378 116,369 128,779 Total Noninterest Expense 105,749 102,939 96,519 312,562 291,911 Pre-Provision Net Revenue 66,566 72,121 71,678 203,627 207,770 Net Income 52,801 56,862 62,053 164,497 189,535 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders 50,832 54,893 61,047 158,590 188,529 Basic Earnings Per Common Share 1.28 1.38 1.53 4.00 4.73 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.28 1.38 1.52 3.98 4.70 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.70 0.70 0.70 2.10 2.04 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.91 % 1.00 % 1.07 % 0.96 % 1.15 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 15.31 16.40 15.41 15.25 17.31 Return on Average Common Equity 16.98 18.19 17.08 16.81 18.10 Efficiency Ratio 1 61.37 58.80 57.38 60.55 58.42 Net Interest Margin 2 2.60 2.47 2.32 2.47 2.37 Dividend Payout Ratio 3 54.69 50.72 45.75 52.50 43.13 Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 5.91 6.08 6.95 6.28 6.63 Average Balances Average Loans and Leases $ 13,126,717 $ 12,700,825 $ 11,958,321 $ 12,709,045 $ 12,002,426 Average Assets 23,135,820 22,891,262 22,993,036 22,959,246 22,079,174 Average Deposits 20,863,681 20,569,363 20,473,777 20,621,310 19,619,053 Average Shareholders' Equity 1,367,946 1,390,653 1,598,076 1,441,706 1,463,566 Per Share of Common Stock Book Value 4 $ 27.55 $ 29.09 $ 35.16 $ 27.55 $ 35.16 Tangible Book Value 26.76 28.30 34.38 26.76 34.38 Market Value Closing 76.12 74.40 82.17 76.12 82.17 High 85.45 84.93 87.12 92.38 99.10 Low 70.89 70.97 75.68 70.89 75.65 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 As of Period End: Balance Sheet Totals Loans and Leases $ 13,321,606 $ 12,951,573 $ 12,259,076 $ 12,072,750 Total Assets 23,134,040 23,232,699 22,784,941 22,965,383 Total Deposits 20,888,773 21,025,681 20,360,108 20,493,678 Other Debt 10,319 10,343 10,391 10,414 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,282,384 1,348,746 1,611,611 1,597,109 Asset Quality Non-Performing Assets $ 13,868 $ 15,493 $ 18,966 $ 20,620 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases 146,436 148,512 157,821 167,920 Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 5 1.10 % 1.15 % 1.29 % 1.39 % Capital Ratios 6 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.42 % 11.66 % 12.12 % 12.02 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.72 13.01 13.56 13.47 Total Capital Ratio 13.82 14.14 14.81 14.72 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 7.28 7.29 7.32 7.10 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 5.54 5.81 7.07 6.95 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 7 4.64 4.90 6.15 6.04 Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 7 7.97 8.72 11.44 11.46 Non-Financial Data Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,115 2,114 2,056 2,049 Branches 51 54 54 54 ATMs 316 310 307 303

1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income). 2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets. 3 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. 4 Book Value was revised from $35.30 for the three months ended and nine months ended September 30, 2021. 5 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases. 6 Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2022 are preliminary. 7 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as common shareholders' equity minus goodwill. See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Table 2 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 1,282,384 $ 1,348,746 $ 1,611,611 $ 1,597,109 Less: Preferred Stock 180,000 180,000 180,000 180,000 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Common Equity $ 1,070,867 $ 1,137,229 $ 1,400,094 $ 1,385,592 Total Assets 23,134,040 23,232,699 22,784,941 22,965,383 Less: Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Assets $ 23,102,523 $ 23,201,182 $ 22,753,424 $ 22,933,866 Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance with prescribed regulatory requirements 1 $ 13,428,188 $ 13,038,852 $ 12,236,805 $ 12,093,010 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 5.54 % 5.81 % 7.07 % 6.95 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 4.64 % 4.90 % 6.15 % 6.04 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1 12.72 % 13.01 % 13.56 % 13.47 % Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1 7.97 % 8.72 % 11.44 % 11.46 %

1 Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2022 are preliminary.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Table 3 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases $ 115,013 $ 101,663 $ 100,570 $ 311,115 $ 300,763 Income on Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 16,995 17,984 16,396 52,079 48,700 Held-to-Maturity 20,243 18,838 16,754 57,782 43,630 Deposits 10 5 2 19 9 Funds Sold 2,335 719 382 3,181 779 Other 322 353 159 877 526 Total Interest Income 154,918 139,562 134,263 425,053 394,407 Interest Expense Deposits 10,296 3,535 3,837 16,184 12,318 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 2,745 2,794 3,423 8,311 10,426 Funds Purchased 40 57 - 99 1 Short-Term Borrowings - 92 - 92 - Other Debt 182 182 184 547 760 Total Interest Expense 13,263 6,660 7,444 25,233 23,505 Net Interest Income 141,655 132,902 126,819 399,820 370,902 Provision for Credit Losses - (2,500 ) (10,400 ) (8,000 ) (40,800 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 141,655 135,402 137,219 407,820 411,702 Noninterest Income Trust and Asset Management 10,418 11,457 11,415 33,151 34,375 Mortgage Banking 1,002 1,247 3,136 4,989 12,056 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 7,526 7,309 6,510 22,107 18,703 Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges 13,863 14,193 13,604 41,008 41,018 Investment Securities Losses, Net (2,147 ) (1,295 ) (1,259 ) (4,987 ) (39 ) Annuity and Insurance 1,034 870 735 2,695 2,348 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 2,486 2,658 1,897 7,493 5,877 Other (3,522 ) 5,719 5,340 9,913 14,441 Total Noninterest Income 30,660 42,158 41,378 116,369 128,779 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Benefits 59,938 57,769 56,447 177,631 168,859 Net Occupancy 10,186 9,930 3,079 29,942 17,216 Net Equipment 9,736 9,543 8,924 28,432 26,598 Data Processing 4,616 4,607 4,722 13,783 15,601 Professional Fees 3,799 3,542 2,948 10,599 9,468 FDIC Insurance 1,680 1,590 1,594 4,772 4,917 Other 15,794 15,958 18,805 47,403 49,252 Total Noninterest Expense 105,749 102,939 96,519 312,562 291,911 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 66,566 74,621 82,078 211,627 248,570 Provision for Income Taxes 13,765 17,759 20,025 47,130 59,035 Net Income $ 52,801 $ 56,862 $ 62,053 $ 164,497 $ 189,535 Preferred Stock Dividends 1,969 1,969 1,006 5,908 1,006 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 50,832 $ 54,893 $ 61,047 $ 158,589 $ 188,529 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.28 $ 1.38 $ 1.53 $ 4.00 $ 4.73 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.28 $ 1.38 $ 1.52 $ 3.98 $ 4.70 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 2.10 $ 2.04 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares 39,567,047 39,693,593 39,881,437 39,670,409 39,870,450 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 39,758,209 39,842,608 40,080,919 39,848,795 40,088,899

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Table 4 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 52,801 $ 56,862 $ 62,053 $ 164,497 $ 189,535 Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax: Net Unrealized Losses on Investment Securities (79,600 ) (122,647 ) (7,541 ) (382,371 ) (57,714 ) Defined Benefit Plans 354 352 441 1,059 1,324 Other Comprehensive Loss (79,246 ) (122,295 ) (7,100 ) (381,312 ) (56,390 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ (26,445 ) $ (65,433 ) $ 54,953 $ (216,815 ) $ 133,145

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Condition Table 5 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 5,429 $ 2,264 $ 2,571 $ 2,188 Funds Sold 402,714 576,430 361,536 422,063 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 2,424,608 3,955,476 4,276,056 4,353,520 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $4,668,074; $3,823,739; $4,646,619; and $4,895,763) 5,461,160 4,321,693 4,694,780 4,899,880 Loans Held for Sale 418 4,514 26,746 21,965 Loans and Leases 13,321,606 12,951,573 12,259,076 12,072,750 Allowance for Credit Losses (146,436 ) (148,512 ) (157,821 ) (167,920 ) Net Loans and Leases 13,175,170 12,803,061 12,101,255 11,904,830 Total Earning Assets 21,469,499 21,663,438 21,462,944 21,604,446 Cash and Due from Banks 247,506 260,672 196,327 231,711 Premises and Equipment, Net 208,251 202,063 199,393 199,144 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 94,613 91,901 95,621 97,007 Accrued Interest Receivable 50,143 47,141 45,242 46,751 Foreclosed Real Estate 1,040 2,332 2,332 2,332 Mortgage Servicing Rights 23,104 23,540 22,251 22,099 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 451,407 448,925 344,587 293,230 Other Assets 556,960 461,170 384,727 437,146 Total Assets $ 23,134,040 $ 23,232,699 $ 22,784,941 $ 22,965,383 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 7,300,157 $ 7,374,055 $ 7,275,287 $ 7,111,693 Interest-Bearing Demand 4,399,625 4,339,520 4,628,567 4,768,725 Savings 7,954,006 8,054,899 7,456,165 7,540,345 Time 1,234,985 1,257,207 1,000,089 1,072,915 Total Deposits 20,888,773 21,025,681 20,360,108 20,493,678 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 425,490 425,490 450,490 450,490 Other Debt 10,319 10,343 10,391 10,414 Operating Lease Liabilities 102,705 99,722 103,210 104,452 Retirement Benefits Payable 37,053 37,532 38,494 49,802 Accrued Interest Payable 3,405 2,545 2,499 3,415 Taxes Payable 13,527 10,607 11,901 9,815 Other Liabilities 370,384 272,033 196,237 246,208 Total Liabilities 21,851,656 21,883,953 21,173,330 21,368,274 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares; issued / outstanding: September 30, 2022; June 30, 2022; December 31, 2021; and September 30, 2021 - 180,000) 180,000 180,000 180,000 180,000 Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued / outstanding: September 30, 2022 - 58,728,796 / 40,011,473; June 30, 2022 - 58,727,909 / 40,182,659; December 31, 2021 - 58,554,669 / 40,253,193; and September 30, 2021 - 58,559,089 / 40,305,801) 582 582 581 580 Capital Surplus 615,985 611,694 602,508 598,341 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (447,694 ) (368,448 ) (66,382 ) (48,568 ) Retained Earnings 2,024,641 2,002,005 1,950,375 1,916,861 Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: September 30, 2022 - 18,717,323; June 30, 2022 - 18,545,250; December 31, 2021 - 18,301,476; and September 30, 2021 - 18,253,288) (1,091,130 ) (1,077,087 ) (1,055,471 ) (1,050,105 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,282,384 1,348,746 1,611,611 1,597,109 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,134,040 $ 23,232,699 $ 22,784,941 $ 22,965,383

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity Table 6 Accumulated Other Compre- Preferred Common hensive Shares Preferred Shares Common Capital Income Retained Treasury (dollars in thousands) Outstanding Stock Outstanding Stock Surplus (Loss) Earnings Stock Total Balance as of December 31, 2021 180,000 $ 180,000 40,253,193 $ 581 $ 602,508 $ (66,382 ) $ 1,950,375 $ (1,055,471 ) $ 1,611,611 Net Income - - - - - - 164,497 - 164,497 Other Comprehensive Loss - - - - - (381,312 ) - - (381,312 ) Share-Based Compensation - - - - 11,947 - - - 11,947 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans - - 247,966 1 1,530 - 256 3,889 5,676 Common Stock Repurchased - - (489,686 ) - - - - (39,548 ) (39,548 ) Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.10 per share) - - - - - - (84,579 ) - (84,579 ) Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock - - - - - - (5,908 ) - (5,908 ) Balance as of September 30, 2022 180,000 $ 180,000 40,011,473 $ 582 $ 615,985 $ (447,694 ) $ 2,024,641 $ (1,091,130 ) $ 1,282,384 Balance as of December 31, 2020 - $ - 40,119,312 $ 580 $ 591,360 $ 7,822 $ 1,811,979 $ (1,037,234 ) $ 1,374,507 Net Income - - - - - - 189,535 - 189,535 Other Comprehensive Loss - - - - - (56,390 ) - - (56,390 ) Share-Based Compensation - - - - 9,658 - - - 9,658 Preferred Stock Issued, Net 180,000 180,000 - - (4,513 ) - - - 175,487 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans - - 466,265 - 1,836 - (1,218 ) 10,541 11,159 Common Stock Repurchased - - (279,776 ) - - - - (23,412 ) (23,412 ) Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.04 per share) - - - - - - (82,429 ) - (82,429 ) Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock - - - - - - (1,006 ) - (1,006 ) Balance as of September 30, 2021 180,000 $ 180,000 40,305,801 $ 580 $ 598,341 $ (48,568 ) $ 1,916,861 $ (1,050,105 ) $ 1,597,109

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1 Table 7a Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2.9 $ - 1.32 % $ 3.5 $ - 0.59 % $ 3.2 $ - 0.23 % Funds Sold 411.8 2.3 2.22 273.5 0.7 1.04 999.5 0.4 0.15 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 3,481.9 17.0 1.95 4,123.1 18.0 1.74 4,454.9 16.3 1.46 Non-Taxable 2.5 - 1.56 2.9 - 1.99 10.1 0.1 4.34 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 4,645.7 20.1 1.73 4,377.0 18.7 1.71 4,294.6 16.5 1.53 Non-Taxable 35.6 0.2 2.10 35.7 0.2 2.10 64.8 0.4 2.37 Total Investment Securities 8,165.7 37.3 1.82 8,538.7 36.9 1.73 8,824.4 33.3 1.51 Loans Held for Sale 4.3 0.1 4.46 6.3 0.1 4.06 24.6 0.2 2.80 Loans and Leases 3 Commercial and Industrial 1,353.8 12.5 3.66 1,330.0 9.9 2.99 1,252.8 9.1 2.88 Paycheck Protection Program 28.0 0.2 3.02 38.7 0.5 5.26 392.0 7.9 7.98 Commercial Mortgage 3,530.9 33.3 3.74 3,357.2 26.2 3.13 2,952.7 21.9 2.94 Construction 233.0 2.8 4.81 222.6 2.4 4.39 289.9 2.5 3.38 Commercial Lease Financing 89.1 0.4 1.58 94.2 0.3 1.44 109.3 0.4 1.58 Residential Mortgage 4,526.6 37.4 3.30 4,445.7 36.4 3.26 4,253.2 34.8 3.27 Home Equity 2,144.8 16.4 3.04 2,032.9 14.4 2.85 1,621.4 12.2 2.97 Automobile 795.5 6.4 3.19 759.1 6.1 3.20 718.7 6.2 3.41 Other 4 425.0 5.9 5.48 420.4 5.6 5.38 368.3 5.7 6.16 Total Loans and Leases 13,126.7 115.3 3.49 12,700.8 101.8 3.21 11,958.3 100.7 3.35 Other 36.9 0.3 3.49 38.2 0.3 3.70 31.5 0.2 2.02 Total Earning Assets 21,748.3 155.3 2.84 21,561.0 139.8 2.60 21,841.5 134.8 2.45 Cash and Due from Banks 233.5 238.4 252.2 Other Assets 1,154.0 1,091.9 899.3 Total Assets $ 23,135.8 $ 22,891.3 $ 22,993.0 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 4,286.0 1.4 0.13 $ 4,442.2 0.7 0.06 $ 4,707.1 0.7 0.06 Savings 7,962.0 6.6 0.33 7,692.8 1.9 0.10 7,687.0 1.8 0.09 Time 1,146.9 2.3 0.79 950.4 0.9 0.40 1,267.0 1.4 0.44 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 13,394.9 10.3 0.30 13,085.4 3.5 0.11 13,661.1 3.9 0.11 Short-Term Borrowings 4.9 0.1 3.17 59.8 0.1 0.98 - - - Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 425.5 2.7 2.52 447.7 2.8 2.47 547.8 3.4 2.45 Other Debt 10.3 0.2 7.05 10.4 0.3 7.05 10.4 0.2 7.04 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,835.6 13.3 0.38 13,603.3 6.7 0.20 14,219.3 7.5 0.21 Net Interest Income $ 142.0 $ 133.1 $ 127.3 Interest Rate Spread 2.46 % 2.40 % 2.24 % Net Interest Margin 2.60 % 2.47 % 2.32 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 7,468.8 7,484.0 6,812.7 Other Liabilities 463.5 413.3 362.9 Shareholders' Equity 1,367.9 1,390.7 1,598.1 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,135.8 $ 22,891.3 $ 22,993.0

1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report. 2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $343,000, $221,000, and $315,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. 3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1 Table 7b Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 3.3 $ - 0.76 % $ 2.9 $ - 0.44 % Funds Sold 308.6 3.2 1.36 833.7 0.8 0.12 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 3,998.2 52.0 1.74 4,252.9 48.4 1.52 Non-Taxable 2.8 - 1.84 11.5 0.4 4.29 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 4,530.4 57.4 1.69 3,728.9 42.9 1.53 Non-Taxable 35.7 0.6 2.10 48.2 0.9 2.46 Total Investment Securities 8,567.1 110.0 1.71 8,041.5 92.6 1.54 Loans Held for Sale 8.1 0.2 3.43 25.5 0.5 2.81 Loans and Leases 3 Commercial and Industrial 1,339.0 31.4 3.13 1,281.0 28.1 2.94 Paycheck Protection Program 51.7 2.5 6.59 545.9 20.0 4.90 Commercial Mortgage 3,350.3 81.3 3.25 2,894.5 64.5 2.98 Construction 227.7 7.3 4.30 280.0 7.3 3.51 Commercial Lease Financing 94.0 1.0 1.49 107.1 1.2 1.52 Residential Mortgage 4,439.1 108.6 3.26 4,211.8 106.2 3.36 Home Equity 2,026.5 44.1 2.91 1,596.4 36.9 3.09 Automobile 764.2 18.4 3.21 712.5 18.4 3.46 Other 4 416.5 17.0 5.44 373.2 18.1 6.48 Total Loans and Leases 12,709.0 311.6 3.27 12,002.4 300.7 3.35 Other 37.2 0.9 3.14 32.4 0.5 2.17 Total Earning Assets 21,633.3 425.9 2.63 20,938.4 395.1 2.52 Cash and Due from Banks 235.0 259.6 Other Assets 1,090.9 881.2 Total Assets $ 22,959.2 $ 22,079.2 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 4,459.9 2.6 0.08 $ 4,450.6 2.0 0.06 Savings 7,733.3 9.5 0.16 7,414.6 5.0 0.09 Time 1,023.6 4.1 0.53 1,437.1 5.3 0.49 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 13,216.8 16.2 0.16 13,302.3 12.3 0.12 Short-Term Borrowings 23.9 0.2 1.05 0.8 - 0.09 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 441.1 8.3 2.48 572.7 10.4 2.40 Other Debt 10.3 0.6 7.05 33.5 0.8 3.03 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,692.1 25.3 0.25 13,909.3 23.5 0.22 Net Interest Income $ 400.6 $ 371.6 Interest Rate Spread 2.38 % 2.30 % Net Interest Margin 2.47 % 2.37 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 7,404.5 6,316.8 Other Liabilities 420.9 389.5 Shareholders' Equity 1,441.7 1,463.6 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 22,959.2 $ 22,079.2

1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report. 2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $818,000 and $836,000 for nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. 3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8a Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Compared to June 30, 2022 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ 0.5 $ 1.1 $ 1.6 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (3.0 ) 2.0 (1.0 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable 1.2 0.2 1.4 Total Investment Securities (1.8 ) 2.2 0.4 Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 0.2 2.4 2.6 Paycheck Protection Program (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.3 ) Commercial Mortgage 1.5 5.6 7.1 Construction 0.1 0.3 0.4 Commercial Lease Financing 0.1 - 0.1 Residential Mortgage 0.6 0.4 1.0 Home Equity 0.9 1.1 2.0 Automobile 0.3 - 0.3 Other 2 0.1 0.2 0.3 Total Loans and Leases 3.7 9.8 13.5 Total Change in Interest Income 2.4 13.1 15.5 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand - 0.7 0.7 Savings 0.1 4.6 4.7 Time 0.2 1.2 1.4 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.3 6.5 6.8 Short-Term Borrowings (0.2 ) 0.2 - Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase (0.2 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Other Debt - (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (0.1 ) 6.7 6.6 Change in Net Interest Income $ 2.5 $ 6.4 $ 8.9

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8b Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Compared to September 30, 2021 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ (0.4 ) $ 2.3 $ 1.9 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (4.0 ) 4.7 0.7 Non-Taxable (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable 1.4 2.2 3.6 Non-Taxable (0.2 ) - (0.2 ) Total Investment Securities (2.9 ) 6.9 4.0 Loans Held for Sale (0.2 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 0.8 2.6 3.4 Paycheck Protection Program (4.6 ) (3.1 ) (7.7 ) Commercial Mortgage 4.8 6.6 11.4 Construction (0.6 ) 0.9 0.3 Commercial Lease Financing (0.1 ) 0.1 - Residential Mortgage 2.3 0.3 2.6 Home Equity 4.0 0.2 4.2 Automobile 0.6 (0.4 ) 0.2 Other 2 0.9 (0.7 ) 0.2 Total Loans and Leases 8.1 6.5 14.6 Other - 0.1 0.1 Total Change in Interest Income 4.6 15.9 20.5 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand (0.1 ) 0.8 0.7 Savings 0.1 4.7 4.8 Time (0.1 ) 1.0 0.9 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (0.1 ) 6.5 6.4 Short-Term Borrowings 0.1 - 0.1 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase (0.8 ) 0.1 (0.7 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (0.8 ) 6.6 5.8 Change in Net Interest Income $ 5.4 $ 9.3 $ 14.7

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8c Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Compared to September 30, 2021 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ (0.8 ) $ 3.2 $ 2.4 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (3.0 ) 6.6 3.6 Non-Taxable (0.3 ) (0.1 ) (0.4 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable 9.9 4.6 14.5 Non-Taxable (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) Total Investment Securities 6.4 11.0 17.4 Loans Held for Sale (0.4 ) 0.1 (0.3 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 1.3 2.0 3.3 Paycheck Protection Program (22.6 ) 5.1 (17.5 ) Commercial Mortgage 10.8 6.0 16.8 Construction (1.5 ) 1.5 - Commercial Lease Financing (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Residential Mortgage 5.7 (3.3 ) 2.4 Home Equity 9.4 (2.2 ) 7.2 Automobile 1.3 (1.3 ) - Other 2 2.0 (3.1 ) (1.1 ) Total Loans and Leases 6.3 4.6 10.9 Other 0.1 0.3 0.4 Total Change in Interest Income 11.6 19.2 30.8 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand - 0.6 0.6 Savings 0.2 4.3 4.5 Time (1.6 ) 0.4 (1.2 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (1.4 ) 5.3 3.9 Short-Term Borrowings 0.2 - 0.2 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase (2.5 ) 0.4 (2.1 ) Other Debt (0.8 ) 0.6 (0.2 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (4.5 ) 6.3 1.8 Change in Net Interest Income $ 16.1 $ 12.9 $ 29.0

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Salaries and Benefits Table 9 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Salaries $ 37,792 $ 36,721 $ 34,676 $ 109,445 $ 99,658 Incentive Compensation 5,885 6,073 4,677 18,069 15,763 Share-Based Compensation 3,558 3,962 3,335 11,319 9,093 Commission Expense 1,005 1,232 1,772 3,878 6,807 Retirement and Other Benefits 4,448 4,036 4,746 13,177 15,552 Payroll Taxes 2,826 3,034 2,825 10,804 9,819 Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance 2,605 2,591 3,222 8,430 8,850 Separation Expense 1,819 120 1,194 2,509 3,317 Total Salaries and Benefits $ 59,938 $ 57,769 $ 56,447 $ 177,631 $ 168,859

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances Table 10 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 1,368,966 $ 1,323,830 $ 1,354,757 $ 1,361,921 $ 1,325,446 Paycheck Protection Program 22,955 31,964 57,809 126,779 268,480 Commercial Mortgage 3,591,943 3,464,126 3,257,689 3,152,130 2,994,520 Construction 236,498 246,177 248,363 220,254 296,052 Lease Financing 73,989 89,535 98,107 105,108 107,526 Total Commercial 5,294,351 5,155,632 5,016,725 4,966,192 4,992,024 Consumer Residential Mortgage 4,585,723 4,486,571 4,405,718 4,309,602 4,272,540 Home Equity 2,185,484 2,101,612 1,958,285 1,836,588 1,680,229 Automobile 820,640 775,065 742,934 736,565 727,234 Other 1 435,408 432,693 420,830 410,129 400,723 Total Consumer 8,027,255 7,795,941 7,527,767 7,292,884 7,080,726 Total Loans and Leases $ 13,321,606 $ 12,951,573 $ 12,544,492 $ 12,259,076 $ 12,072,750 Deposits September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Consumer $ 10,507,946 $ 10,554,121 $ 10,654,192 $ 10,438,844 $ 10,150,199 Commercial 8,841,781 8,824,609 8,818,477 8,641,932 8,767,733 Public and Other 1,539,046 1,646,951 1,243,618 1,279,332 1,575,746 Total Deposits $ 20,888,773 $ 21,025,681 $ 20,716,287 $ 20,360,108 $ 20,493,678

1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 11 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Non-Performing Assets Non-Accrual Loans and Leases Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 49 $ 85 $ 99 $ 243 $ 209 Commercial Mortgage 3,396 3,462 8,065 8,205 8,309 Total Commercial 3,445 3,547 8,164 8,448 8,518 Consumer Residential Mortgage 4,945 5,179 3,845 3,305 4,348 Home Equity 4,438 4,435 5,638 4,881 5,422 Total Consumer 9,383 9,614 9,483 8,186 9,770 Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 12,828 13,161 17,647 16,634 18,288 Foreclosed Real Estate 1,040 2,332 2,332 2,332 2,332 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 13,868 $ 15,493 $ 19,979 $ 18,966 $ 20,620 Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ - $ - $ 22 $ - $ - Total Commercial - - 22 - - Consumer Residential Mortgage 3,279 2,638 4,113 3,159 4,776 Home Equity 1,061 2,029 2,722 3,456 2,946 Automobile 467 359 504 729 395 Other 1 513 508 649 426 593 Total Consumer 5,320 5,534 7,988 7,770 8,710 Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 5,320 $ 5,534 $ 8,010 $ 7,770 $ 8,710 Restructured Loans on Accrual Status and Not Past Due 90 Days or More $ 44,641 $ 46,024 $ 54,136 $ 60,519 $ 62,787 Total Loans and Leases $ 13,321,606 $ 12,951,573 $ 12,544,492 $ 12,259,076 $ 12,072,750 Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.15 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.17 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.08 % Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.17 % Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.17 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.24 % Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets Balance at Beginning of Quarter $ 15,493 $ 19,979 $ 18,966 $ 20,620 $ 18,974 Additions 489 2,293 2,243 357 3,171 Reductions Payments (706 ) (5,511 ) (1,230 ) (972 ) (889 ) Return to Accrual Status (116 ) (1,267 ) - (1,038 ) (606 ) Sales of Foreclosed Real Estate (1,292 ) - - - - Charge-offs/Write-downs - (1 ) - (1 ) (30 ) Total Reductions (2,114 ) (6,779 ) (1,230 ) (2,011 ) (1,525 ) Balance at End of Quarter $ 13,868 $ 15,493 $ 19,979 $ 18,966 $ 20,620

1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.