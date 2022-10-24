HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of Hawai'i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $1.28 for the third quarter of 2022, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.38 in the previous quarter and $1.52 in the same quarter last year. Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $52.8 million, down 7.1% from the second quarter of 2022 and down 14.9% from the third quarter of 2021. The decrease from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a one-time pre-tax charge of $6.9 million related to our agreement to sell assets that will terminate certain leveraged leases and a decrease in the negative provision for credit losses. The decrease from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the aforementioned charge, a decrease in the negative provision for credit losses and lower PPP income in the current quarter and one-time items in the third quarter of 2021.
"Bank of Hawai'i continued to perform well during the third quarter of 2022," said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. "We experienced quality core market loan growth and continued net interest income and margin expansion. Asset quality, capital, and liquidity remained strong."
Financial Highlights
- The return on average assets for the third quarter of 2022 was 0.91% compared with 1.00% in the previous quarter and 1.07% in the same quarter of 2021.
- The return on average common equity for the third quarter of 2022 was 16.98% compared with 18.19% in the previous quarter and 17.08% in the same quarter of 2021.
- Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $141.7 million, an increase of 6.6% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 11.7% from the third quarter of 2021. Net interest margin was 2.60% in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 13 basis points compared to the previous quarter and an increase of 28 basis points from the same quarter of 2021.
- The increase in net interest income and margin in the third quarter of 2022 compared to prior periods was due to the higher rate environment and continued strong loan growth.
- Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 included $1.1 million of interest recoveries.
- There was no provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2022 compared with a net benefit of $2.5 million in the previous quarter and a net benefit of $10.4 million in the same quarter of 2021.
- Noninterest income was $30.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 27.3% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 25.9% from the same quarter of 2021 primarily due to one-time items in the current quarter.
- Noninterest income in the current quarter included a one-time pre-tax charge of $6.9 million related to our agreement to sell assets that will terminate leveraged leases related to 31 locomotives. The sale and lease termination will complete the Company's process of exiting the leveraged lease market. In addition, noninterest income in the current quarter also included a negative adjustment of $0.9 million related to a change in the Visa Class B conversion ratio.
- Noninterest expense was $105.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 2.7% from the previous quarter and an increase of 9.6% from the same quarter of 2021.
- Compared to the same period in 2021, noninterest expense included the impact of higher salaries and benefits, including $1.8 million in separation expenses, and higher occupancy expenses, primarily due to a one-time benefit in the same quarter of last year from the sale of property.
- One-time significant items in the third quarter of 2021 included a gain of $6.3 million related to the sale of property partially offset by $3.8 million of fees related to the early termination of repurchase agreements and $1.2 million in separation expenses.
- The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 20.7% compared with 23.8% in the previous quarter and 24.4% during the same quarter of 2021.
- The lower effective tax rate in the current quarter is primarily due to tax benefits related to the aforementioned agreement to sell assets that will terminate certain leveraged leases.
Asset Quality
The Company's overall asset quality remained strong during the third quarter of 2022.
- Total non-performing assets were $13.9 million at September 30, 2022, down by $1.6 million from June 30, 2022 and down $6.8 million from September 30, 2021. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.10% at the end of the quarter, a decrease of 2 basis points from the end of the prior quarter and a decrease of 7 basis points from the same quarter of 2021.
- Net loan and lease charge-offs during the third quarter of 2022 were $1.1 million or 0.03% annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding.
- Net loan and lease charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 were comprised of charge-offs of $2.9 million partially offset by recoveries of $1.7 million.
- Compared to the prior quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $0.5 million or 1 basis point annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.
- Compared to the same quarter of 2021, net loan and lease charge-offs decreased by $0.05 million or 1 basis point annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $146.4 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $2.1 million from June 30, 2022 and a decrease of $21.5 million from September 30, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.10% at the end of the quarter, down 5 basis points from the end of the prior quarter and down 29 basis points from the end of the same quarter of 2021.
Balance Sheet
- Total assets were $23.1 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of 0.4% from June 30, 2022 and an increase of 0.7% from September 30, 2021.
- The investment securities portfolio was $7.9 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of 4.7% from June 30, 2022 and a decrease of 14.8% from September 30, 2021.
- During the third quarter, the Company transferred investment securities with total fair value of approximately $1.3 billion from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity.
- The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises.
- Total loans and leases were $13.3 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of 2.9% from June 30, 2022 and an increase of 10.3% from September 30, 2021.
- Total loans and leases excluding PPP loans were $13.3 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of 2.9% from June 30, 2022 and an increase of 12.7% from September 30, 2021.
- Total deposits were $20.9 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of 0.7% from June 30, 2022 and an increase of 1.9% from September 30, 2021.
Capital and Dividends
- The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.72% at September 30, 2022 compared with 13.01% at June 30, 2022 and 13.47% at September 30, 2021.
- The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 7.28% at September 30, 2022 compared with 7.29% at June 30, 2022 and 7.10% at September 30, 2021.
- The Company repurchased 187.5 thousand shares of common stock at a total cost of $15.0 million under its share repurchase program in the third quarter of 2022 at an average cost of $79.84 per share repurchased.
- Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $50.9 million at September 30, 2022.
- The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on December 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2022.
- On October 4, 2022, the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, on its preferred stock. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "BOH.PRA." The dividend will be payable on November 1, 2022 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock at the close of business on October 17, 2022.
Conference Call Information
The Company will review its third quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The live call, including a slide presentation, will be accessible on the investor relations link of Bank of Hawai'i Corporation's website, www.boh.com.
- The webcast can be accessed via the link below:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb16c1a66caad46fe8057fb079c9fe595.
- A replay of the conference call will be available for one year beginning approximately 11:00 a.m. Hawaii Time on Monday, October 24, 2022. The replay will be accessible via the same link. In addition, the replay will be available on the Company's website, www.boh.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release, and other statements made by the Company in connection with it may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different from expectations. Forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and business prospects, and our assumptions used in those forecasts and expectations are examples of certain of these forward-looking statements. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ significantly from our forecasts and expectations because of a variety of factors. More information about these factors is contained in Bank of Hawai'i Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, which were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.
Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawai'i, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawai'i Corporation, see the Company's web site, www.boh.com. Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is a trade name of Bank of Hawaii Corporation.
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Financial Highlights
|Table 1
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
|For the Period:
|Operating Results
|Net Interest Income
$
141,655
$
132,902
$
126,819
$
399,820
$
370,902
|Provision for Credit Losses
-
(2,500
)
(10,400
)
(8,000
)
(40,800
)
|Total Noninterest Income
30,660
42,158
41,378
116,369
128,779
|Total Noninterest Expense
105,749
102,939
96,519
312,562
291,911
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue
66,566
72,121
71,678
203,627
207,770
|Net Income
52,801
56,862
62,053
164,497
189,535
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
50,832
54,893
61,047
158,590
188,529
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
1.28
1.38
1.53
4.00
4.73
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
1.28
1.38
1.52
3.98
4.70
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
0.70
0.70
0.70
2.10
2.04
|Performance Ratios
|Return on Average Assets
0.91
%
1.00
%
1.07
%
0.96
%
1.15
%
|Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
15.31
16.40
15.41
15.25
17.31
|Return on Average Common Equity
16.98
18.19
17.08
16.81
18.10
|Efficiency Ratio 1
61.37
58.80
57.38
60.55
58.42
|Net Interest Margin 2
2.60
2.47
2.32
2.47
2.37
|Dividend Payout Ratio 3
54.69
50.72
45.75
52.50
43.13
|Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
5.91
6.08
6.95
6.28
6.63
|Average Balances
|Average Loans and Leases
$
13,126,717
$
12,700,825
$
11,958,321
$
12,709,045
$
12,002,426
|Average Assets
23,135,820
22,891,262
22,993,036
22,959,246
22,079,174
|Average Deposits
20,863,681
20,569,363
20,473,777
20,621,310
19,619,053
|Average Shareholders' Equity
1,367,946
1,390,653
1,598,076
1,441,706
1,463,566
|Per Share of Common Stock
|Book Value 4
$
27.55
$
29.09
$
35.16
$
27.55
$
35.16
|Tangible Book Value
26.76
28.30
34.38
26.76
34.38
|Market Value
|Closing
76.12
74.40
82.17
76.12
82.17
|High
85.45
84.93
87.12
92.38
99.10
|Low
70.89
70.97
75.68
70.89
75.65
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
|As of Period End:
|Balance Sheet Totals
|Loans and Leases
$
13,321,606
$
12,951,573
$
12,259,076
$
12,072,750
|Total Assets
23,134,040
23,232,699
22,784,941
22,965,383
|Total Deposits
20,888,773
21,025,681
20,360,108
20,493,678
|Other Debt
10,319
10,343
10,391
10,414
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,282,384
1,348,746
1,611,611
1,597,109
|Asset Quality
|Non-Performing Assets
$
13,868
$
15,493
$
18,966
$
20,620
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
146,436
148,512
157,821
167,920
|Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 5
1.10
%
1.15
%
1.29
%
1.39
%
|Capital Ratios 6
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.42
%
11.66
%
12.12
%
12.02
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.72
13.01
13.56
13.47
|Total Capital Ratio
13.82
14.14
14.81
14.72
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
7.28
7.29
7.32
7.10
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
5.54
5.81
7.07
6.95
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 7
4.64
4.90
6.15
6.04
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 7
7.97
8.72
11.44
11.46
|Non-Financial Data
|Full-Time Equivalent Employees
2,115
2,114
2,056
2,049
|Branches
51
54
54
54
|ATMs
316
310
307
303
|1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income).
|2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.
|3 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
|4 Book Value was revised from $35.30 for the three months ended and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
|5 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
|6 Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2022 are preliminary.
|7 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures.
|Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as common shareholders' equity minus goodwill.
|See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Table 2
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
|Total Shareholders' Equity
$
1,282,384
$
1,348,746
$
1,611,611
$
1,597,109
|Less: Preferred Stock
180,000
180,000
180,000
180,000
|Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Tangible Common Equity
$
1,070,867
$
1,137,229
$
1,400,094
$
1,385,592
|Total Assets
23,134,040
23,232,699
22,784,941
22,965,383
|Less: Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Tangible Assets
$
23,102,523
$
23,201,182
$
22,753,424
$
22,933,866
|Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance with prescribed regulatory requirements 1
$
13,428,188
$
13,038,852
$
12,236,805
$
12,093,010
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
5.54
%
5.81
%
7.07
%
6.95
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
4.64
%
4.90
%
6.15
%
6.04
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1
12.72
%
13.01
%
13.56
%
13.47
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1
7.97
%
8.72
%
11.44
%
11.46
%
|1 Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2022 are preliminary.
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Table 3
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases
$
115,013
$
101,663
$
100,570
$
311,115
$
300,763
|Income on Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
16,995
17,984
16,396
52,079
48,700
|Held-to-Maturity
20,243
18,838
16,754
57,782
43,630
|Deposits
10
5
2
19
9
|Funds Sold
2,335
719
382
3,181
779
|Other
322
353
159
877
526
|Total Interest Income
154,918
139,562
134,263
425,053
394,407
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
10,296
3,535
3,837
16,184
12,318
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
2,745
2,794
3,423
8,311
10,426
|Funds Purchased
40
57
-
99
1
|Short-Term Borrowings
-
92
-
92
-
|Other Debt
182
182
184
547
760
|Total Interest Expense
13,263
6,660
7,444
25,233
23,505
|Net Interest Income
141,655
132,902
126,819
399,820
370,902
|Provision for Credit Losses
-
(2,500
)
(10,400
)
(8,000
)
(40,800
)
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
141,655
135,402
137,219
407,820
411,702
|Noninterest Income
|Trust and Asset Management
10,418
11,457
11,415
33,151
34,375
|Mortgage Banking
1,002
1,247
3,136
4,989
12,056
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
7,526
7,309
6,510
22,107
18,703
|Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges
13,863
14,193
13,604
41,008
41,018
|Investment Securities Losses, Net
(2,147
)
(1,295
)
(1,259
)
(4,987
)
(39
)
|Annuity and Insurance
1,034
870
735
2,695
2,348
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
2,486
2,658
1,897
7,493
5,877
|Other
(3,522
)
5,719
5,340
9,913
14,441
|Total Noninterest Income
30,660
42,158
41,378
116,369
128,779
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and Benefits
59,938
57,769
56,447
177,631
168,859
|Net Occupancy
10,186
9,930
3,079
29,942
17,216
|Net Equipment
9,736
9,543
8,924
28,432
26,598
|Data Processing
4,616
4,607
4,722
13,783
15,601
|Professional Fees
3,799
3,542
2,948
10,599
9,468
|FDIC Insurance
1,680
1,590
1,594
4,772
4,917
|Other
15,794
15,958
18,805
47,403
49,252
|Total Noninterest Expense
105,749
102,939
96,519
312,562
291,911
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
66,566
74,621
82,078
211,627
248,570
|Provision for Income Taxes
13,765
17,759
20,025
47,130
59,035
|Net Income
$
52,801
$
56,862
$
62,053
$
164,497
$
189,535
|Preferred Stock Dividends
1,969
1,969
1,006
5,908
1,006
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
50,832
$
54,893
$
61,047
$
158,589
$
188,529
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.28
$
1.38
$
1.53
$
4.00
$
4.73
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.28
$
1.38
$
1.52
$
3.98
$
4.70
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
2.10
$
2.04
|Basic Weighted Average Common Shares
39,567,047
39,693,593
39,881,437
39,670,409
39,870,450
|Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares
39,758,209
39,842,608
40,080,919
39,848,795
40,088,899
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|Table 4
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Net Income
$
52,801
$
56,862
$
62,053
$
164,497
$
189,535
|Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax:
|Net Unrealized Losses on Investment Securities
(79,600
)
(122,647
)
(7,541
)
(382,371
)
(57,714
)
|Defined Benefit Plans
354
352
441
1,059
1,324
|Other Comprehensive Loss
(79,246
)
(122,295
)
(7,100
)
(381,312
)
(56,390
)
|Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$
(26,445
)
$
(65,433
)
$
54,953
$
(216,815
)
$
133,145
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Condition
|Table 5
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
|Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
5,429
$
2,264
$
2,571
$
2,188
|Funds Sold
402,714
576,430
361,536
422,063
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
2,424,608
3,955,476
4,276,056
4,353,520
|Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $4,668,074; $3,823,739; $4,646,619; and $4,895,763)
5,461,160
4,321,693
4,694,780
4,899,880
|Loans Held for Sale
418
4,514
26,746
21,965
|Loans and Leases
13,321,606
12,951,573
12,259,076
12,072,750
|Allowance for Credit Losses
(146,436
)
(148,512
)
(157,821
)
(167,920
)
|Net Loans and Leases
13,175,170
12,803,061
12,101,255
11,904,830
|Total Earning Assets
21,469,499
21,663,438
21,462,944
21,604,446
|Cash and Due from Banks
247,506
260,672
196,327
231,711
|Premises and Equipment, Net
208,251
202,063
199,393
199,144
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
94,613
91,901
95,621
97,007
|Accrued Interest Receivable
50,143
47,141
45,242
46,751
|Foreclosed Real Estate
1,040
2,332
2,332
2,332
|Mortgage Servicing Rights
23,104
23,540
22,251
22,099
|Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
451,407
448,925
344,587
293,230
|Other Assets
556,960
461,170
384,727
437,146
|Total Assets
$
23,134,040
$
23,232,699
$
22,784,941
$
22,965,383
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand
$
7,300,157
$
7,374,055
$
7,275,287
$
7,111,693
|Interest-Bearing Demand
4,399,625
4,339,520
4,628,567
4,768,725
|Savings
7,954,006
8,054,899
7,456,165
7,540,345
|Time
1,234,985
1,257,207
1,000,089
1,072,915
|Total Deposits
20,888,773
21,025,681
20,360,108
20,493,678
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
425,490
425,490
450,490
450,490
|Other Debt
10,319
10,343
10,391
10,414
|Operating Lease Liabilities
102,705
99,722
103,210
104,452
|Retirement Benefits Payable
37,053
37,532
38,494
49,802
|Accrued Interest Payable
3,405
2,545
2,499
3,415
|Taxes Payable
13,527
10,607
11,901
9,815
|Other Liabilities
370,384
272,033
196,237
246,208
|Total Liabilities
21,851,656
21,883,953
21,173,330
21,368,274
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares; issued / outstanding: September 30, 2022; June 30, 2022; December 31, 2021; and September 30, 2021 - 180,000)
180,000
180,000
180,000
180,000
|Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued / outstanding: September 30, 2022 - 58,728,796 / 40,011,473; June 30, 2022 - 58,727,909 / 40,182,659; December 31, 2021 - 58,554,669 / 40,253,193; and September 30, 2021 - 58,559,089 / 40,305,801)
582
582
581
580
|Capital Surplus
615,985
611,694
602,508
598,341
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(447,694
)
(368,448
)
(66,382
)
(48,568
)
|Retained Earnings
2,024,641
2,002,005
1,950,375
1,916,861
|Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: September 30, 2022 - 18,717,323; June 30, 2022 - 18,545,250; December 31, 2021 - 18,301,476; and September 30, 2021 - 18,253,288)
(1,091,130
)
(1,077,087
)
(1,055,471
)
(1,050,105
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,282,384
1,348,746
1,611,611
1,597,109
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,134,040
$
23,232,699
$
22,784,941
$
22,965,383
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
|Table 6
|Accumulated
Other
Compre-
Preferred
Common
hensive
Shares
Preferred
Shares
Common
Capital
Income
Retained
Treasury
|(dollars in thousands)
Outstanding
Stock
Outstanding
Stock
Surplus
(Loss)
Earnings
Stock
Total
|Balance as of December 31, 2021
180,000
$
180,000
40,253,193
$
581
$
602,508
$
(66,382
)
$
1,950,375
$
(1,055,471
)
$
1,611,611
|Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
164,497
-
164,497
|Other Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
-
-
(381,312
)
-
-
(381,312
)
|Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
11,947
-
-
-
11,947
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans
-
-
247,966
1
1,530
-
256
3,889
5,676
|Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
(489,686
)
-
-
-
-
(39,548
)
(39,548
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.10 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(84,579
)
-
(84,579
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,908
)
-
(5,908
)
|Balance as of September 30, 2022
180,000
$
180,000
40,011,473
$
582
$
615,985
$
(447,694
)
$
2,024,641
$
(1,091,130
)
$
1,282,384
|Balance as of December 31, 2020
-
$
-
40,119,312
$
580
$
591,360
$
7,822
$
1,811,979
$
(1,037,234
)
$
1,374,507
|Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
189,535
-
189,535
|Other Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
-
-
(56,390
)
-
-
(56,390
)
|Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
9,658
-
-
-
9,658
|Preferred Stock Issued, Net
180,000
180,000
-
-
(4,513
)
-
-
-
175,487
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans
-
-
466,265
-
1,836
-
(1,218
)
10,541
11,159
|Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
(279,776
)
-
-
-
-
(23,412
)
(23,412
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.04 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(82,429
)
-
(82,429
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,006
)
-
(1,006
)
|Balance as of September 30, 2021
180,000
$
180,000
40,305,801
$
580
$
598,341
$
(48,568
)
$
1,916,861
$
(1,050,105
)
$
1,597,109
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1
|Table 7a
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|(dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
2.9
$
-
1.32
%
$
3.5
$
-
0.59
%
$
3.2
$
-
0.23
%
|Funds Sold
411.8
2.3
2.22
273.5
0.7
1.04
999.5
0.4
0.15
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
3,481.9
17.0
1.95
4,123.1
18.0
1.74
4,454.9
16.3
1.46
|Non-Taxable
2.5
-
1.56
2.9
-
1.99
10.1
0.1
4.34
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
4,645.7
20.1
1.73
4,377.0
18.7
1.71
4,294.6
16.5
1.53
|Non-Taxable
35.6
0.2
2.10
35.7
0.2
2.10
64.8
0.4
2.37
|Total Investment Securities
8,165.7
37.3
1.82
8,538.7
36.9
1.73
8,824.4
33.3
1.51
|Loans Held for Sale
4.3
0.1
4.46
6.3
0.1
4.06
24.6
0.2
2.80
|Loans and Leases 3
|Commercial and Industrial
1,353.8
12.5
3.66
1,330.0
9.9
2.99
1,252.8
9.1
2.88
|Paycheck Protection Program
28.0
0.2
3.02
38.7
0.5
5.26
392.0
7.9
7.98
|Commercial Mortgage
3,530.9
33.3
3.74
3,357.2
26.2
3.13
2,952.7
21.9
2.94
|Construction
233.0
2.8
4.81
222.6
2.4
4.39
289.9
2.5
3.38
|Commercial Lease Financing
89.1
0.4
1.58
94.2
0.3
1.44
109.3
0.4
1.58
|Residential Mortgage
4,526.6
37.4
3.30
4,445.7
36.4
3.26
4,253.2
34.8
3.27
|Home Equity
2,144.8
16.4
3.04
2,032.9
14.4
2.85
1,621.4
12.2
2.97
|Automobile
795.5
6.4
3.19
759.1
6.1
3.20
718.7
6.2
3.41
|Other 4
425.0
5.9
5.48
420.4
5.6
5.38
368.3
5.7
6.16
|Total Loans and Leases
13,126.7
115.3
3.49
12,700.8
101.8
3.21
11,958.3
100.7
3.35
|Other
36.9
0.3
3.49
38.2
0.3
3.70
31.5
0.2
2.02
|Total Earning Assets
21,748.3
155.3
2.84
21,561.0
139.8
2.60
21,841.5
134.8
2.45
|Cash and Due from Banks
233.5
238.4
252.2
|Other Assets
1,154.0
1,091.9
899.3
|Total Assets
$
23,135.8
$
22,891.3
$
22,993.0
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
$
4,286.0
1.4
0.13
$
4,442.2
0.7
0.06
$
4,707.1
0.7
0.06
|Savings
7,962.0
6.6
0.33
7,692.8
1.9
0.10
7,687.0
1.8
0.09
|Time
1,146.9
2.3
0.79
950.4
0.9
0.40
1,267.0
1.4
0.44
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
13,394.9
10.3
0.30
13,085.4
3.5
0.11
13,661.1
3.9
0.11
|Short-Term Borrowings
4.9
0.1
3.17
59.8
0.1
0.98
-
-
-
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
425.5
2.7
2.52
447.7
2.8
2.47
547.8
3.4
2.45
|Other Debt
10.3
0.2
7.05
10.4
0.3
7.05
10.4
0.2
7.04
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
13,835.6
13.3
0.38
13,603.3
6.7
0.20
14,219.3
7.5
0.21
|Net Interest Income
$
142.0
$
133.1
$
127.3
|Interest Rate Spread
2.46
%
2.40
%
2.24
%
|Net Interest Margin
2.60
%
2.47
%
2.32
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
7,468.8
7,484.0
6,812.7
|Other Liabilities
463.5
413.3
362.9
|Shareholders' Equity
1,367.9
1,390.7
1,598.1
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,135.8
$
22,891.3
$
22,993.0
|1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
|2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $343,000, $221,000, and $315,000
|for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
|3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
|4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1
|Table 7b
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
|(dollars in millions)
Balance
Expense 2
Rate
Balance
Expense 2
Rate
|Earning Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
3.3
$
-
0.76
%
$
2.9
$
-
0.44
%
|Funds Sold
308.6
3.2
1.36
833.7
0.8
0.12
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
3,998.2
52.0
1.74
4,252.9
48.4
1.52
|Non-Taxable
2.8
-
1.84
11.5
0.4
4.29
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
4,530.4
57.4
1.69
3,728.9
42.9
1.53
|Non-Taxable
35.7
0.6
2.10
48.2
0.9
2.46
|Total Investment Securities
8,567.1
110.0
1.71
8,041.5
92.6
1.54
|Loans Held for Sale
8.1
0.2
3.43
25.5
0.5
2.81
|Loans and Leases 3
|Commercial and Industrial
1,339.0
31.4
3.13
1,281.0
28.1
2.94
|Paycheck Protection Program
51.7
2.5
6.59
545.9
20.0
4.90
|Commercial Mortgage
3,350.3
81.3
3.25
2,894.5
64.5
2.98
|Construction
227.7
7.3
4.30
280.0
7.3
3.51
|Commercial Lease Financing
94.0
1.0
1.49
107.1
1.2
1.52
|Residential Mortgage
4,439.1
108.6
3.26
4,211.8
106.2
3.36
|Home Equity
2,026.5
44.1
2.91
1,596.4
36.9
3.09
|Automobile
764.2
18.4
3.21
712.5
18.4
3.46
|Other 4
416.5
17.0
5.44
373.2
18.1
6.48
|Total Loans and Leases
12,709.0
311.6
3.27
12,002.4
300.7
3.35
|Other
37.2
0.9
3.14
32.4
0.5
2.17
|Total Earning Assets
21,633.3
425.9
2.63
20,938.4
395.1
2.52
|Cash and Due from Banks
235.0
259.6
|Other Assets
1,090.9
881.2
|Total Assets
$
22,959.2
$
22,079.2
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
$
4,459.9
2.6
0.08
$
4,450.6
2.0
0.06
|Savings
7,733.3
9.5
0.16
7,414.6
5.0
0.09
|Time
1,023.6
4.1
0.53
1,437.1
5.3
0.49
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
13,216.8
16.2
0.16
13,302.3
12.3
0.12
|Short-Term Borrowings
23.9
0.2
1.05
0.8
-
0.09
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
441.1
8.3
2.48
572.7
10.4
2.40
|Other Debt
10.3
0.6
7.05
33.5
0.8
3.03
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
13,692.1
25.3
0.25
13,909.3
23.5
0.22
|Net Interest Income
$
400.6
$
371.6
|Interest Rate Spread
2.38
%
2.30
%
|Net Interest Margin
2.47
%
2.37
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
7,404.5
6,316.8
|Other Liabilities
420.9
389.5
|Shareholders' Equity
1,441.7
1,463.6
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
22,959.2
$
22,079.2
|1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
|2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $818,000 and $836,000
|for nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
|3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
|4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8a
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Compared to June 30, 2022
|(dollars in millions)
Volume 1
Rate 1
Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Funds Sold
$
0.5
$
1.1
$
1.6
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(3.0
)
2.0
(1.0
)
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
1.2
0.2
1.4
|Total Investment Securities
(1.8
)
2.2
0.4
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
0.2
2.4
2.6
|Paycheck Protection Program
(0.1
)
(0.2
)
(0.3
)
|Commercial Mortgage
1.5
5.6
7.1
|Construction
0.1
0.3
0.4
|Commercial Lease Financing
0.1
-
0.1
|Residential Mortgage
0.6
0.4
1.0
|Home Equity
0.9
1.1
2.0
|Automobile
0.3
-
0.3
|Other 2
0.1
0.2
0.3
|Total Loans and Leases
3.7
9.8
13.5
|Total Change in Interest Income
2.4
13.1
15.5
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
-
0.7
0.7
|Savings
0.1
4.6
4.7
|Time
0.2
1.2
1.4
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
0.3
6.5
6.8
|Short-Term Borrowings
(0.2
)
0.2
-
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
(0.2
)
0.1
(0.1
)
|Other Debt
-
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
|Total Change in Interest Expense
(0.1
)
6.7
6.6
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
2.5
$
6.4
$
8.9
|1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8b
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Compared to September 30, 2021
|(dollars in millions)
Volume 1
Rate 1
Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Funds Sold
$
(0.4
)
$
2.3
$
1.9
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(4.0
)
4.7
0.7
|Non-Taxable
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
1.4
2.2
3.6
|Non-Taxable
(0.2
)
-
(0.2
)
|Total Investment Securities
(2.9
)
6.9
4.0
|Loans Held for Sale
(0.2
)
0.1
(0.1
)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
0.8
2.6
3.4
|Paycheck Protection Program
(4.6
)
(3.1
)
(7.7
)
|Commercial Mortgage
4.8
6.6
11.4
|Construction
(0.6
)
0.9
0.3
|Commercial Lease Financing
(0.1
)
0.1
-
|Residential Mortgage
2.3
0.3
2.6
|Home Equity
4.0
0.2
4.2
|Automobile
0.6
(0.4
)
0.2
|Other 2
0.9
(0.7
)
0.2
|Total Loans and Leases
8.1
6.5
14.6
|Other
-
0.1
0.1
|Total Change in Interest Income
4.6
15.9
20.5
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
(0.1
)
0.8
0.7
|Savings
0.1
4.7
4.8
|Time
(0.1
)
1.0
0.9
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
(0.1
)
6.5
6.4
|Short-Term Borrowings
0.1
-
0.1
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
(0.8
)
0.1
(0.7
)
|Total Change in Interest Expense
(0.8
)
6.6
5.8
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
5.4
$
9.3
$
14.7
|1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8c
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Compared to September 30, 2021
|(dollars in millions)
Volume 1
Rate 1
Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Funds Sold
$
(0.8
)
$
3.2
$
2.4
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(3.0
)
6.6
3.6
|Non-Taxable
(0.3
)
(0.1
)
(0.4
)
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
9.9
4.6
14.5
|Non-Taxable
(0.2
)
(0.1
)
(0.3
)
|Total Investment Securities
6.4
11.0
17.4
|Loans Held for Sale
(0.4
)
0.1
(0.3
)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
1.3
2.0
3.3
|Paycheck Protection Program
(22.6
)
5.1
(17.5
)
|Commercial Mortgage
10.8
6.0
16.8
|Construction
(1.5
)
1.5
-
|Commercial Lease Financing
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
(0.2
)
|Residential Mortgage
5.7
(3.3
)
2.4
|Home Equity
9.4
(2.2
)
7.2
|Automobile
1.3
(1.3
)
-
|Other 2
2.0
(3.1
)
(1.1
)
|Total Loans and Leases
6.3
4.6
10.9
|Other
0.1
0.3
0.4
|Total Change in Interest Income
11.6
19.2
30.8
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
-
0.6
0.6
|Savings
0.2
4.3
4.5
|Time
(1.6
)
0.4
(1.2
)
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
(1.4
)
5.3
3.9
|Short-Term Borrowings
0.2
-
0.2
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
(2.5
)
0.4
(2.1
)
|Other Debt
(0.8
)
0.6
(0.2
)
|Total Change in Interest Expense
(4.5
)
6.3
1.8
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
16.1
$
12.9
$
29.0
|1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Salaries and Benefits
|Table 9
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Salaries
$
37,792
$
36,721
$
34,676
$
109,445
$
99,658
|Incentive Compensation
5,885
6,073
4,677
18,069
15,763
|Share-Based Compensation
3,558
3,962
3,335
11,319
9,093
|Commission Expense
1,005
1,232
1,772
3,878
6,807
|Retirement and Other Benefits
4,448
4,036
4,746
13,177
15,552
|Payroll Taxes
2,826
3,034
2,825
10,804
9,819
|Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance
2,605
2,591
3,222
8,430
8,850
|Separation Expense
1,819
120
1,194
2,509
3,317
|Total Salaries and Benefits
$
59,938
$
57,769
$
56,447
$
177,631
$
168,859
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances
|Table 10
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
$
1,368,966
$
1,323,830
$
1,354,757
$
1,361,921
$
1,325,446
|Paycheck Protection Program
22,955
31,964
57,809
126,779
268,480
|Commercial Mortgage
3,591,943
3,464,126
3,257,689
3,152,130
2,994,520
|Construction
236,498
246,177
248,363
220,254
296,052
|Lease Financing
73,989
89,535
98,107
105,108
107,526
|Total Commercial
5,294,351
5,155,632
5,016,725
4,966,192
4,992,024
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
4,585,723
4,486,571
4,405,718
4,309,602
4,272,540
|Home Equity
2,185,484
2,101,612
1,958,285
1,836,588
1,680,229
|Automobile
820,640
775,065
742,934
736,565
727,234
|Other 1
435,408
432,693
420,830
410,129
400,723
|Total Consumer
8,027,255
7,795,941
7,527,767
7,292,884
7,080,726
|Total Loans and Leases
$
13,321,606
$
12,951,573
$
12,544,492
$
12,259,076
$
12,072,750
|Deposits
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
|Consumer
$
10,507,946
$
10,554,121
$
10,654,192
$
10,438,844
$
10,150,199
|Commercial
8,841,781
8,824,609
8,818,477
8,641,932
8,767,733
|Public and Other
1,539,046
1,646,951
1,243,618
1,279,332
1,575,746
|Total Deposits
$
20,888,773
$
21,025,681
$
20,716,287
$
20,360,108
$
20,493,678
|1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Table 11
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
|Non-Performing Assets
|Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
$
49
$
85
$
99
$
243
$
209
|Commercial Mortgage
3,396
3,462
8,065
8,205
8,309
|Total Commercial
3,445
3,547
8,164
8,448
8,518
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
4,945
5,179
3,845
3,305
4,348
|Home Equity
4,438
4,435
5,638
4,881
5,422
|Total Consumer
9,383
9,614
9,483
8,186
9,770
|Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
12,828
13,161
17,647
16,634
18,288
|Foreclosed Real Estate
1,040
2,332
2,332
2,332
2,332
|Total Non-Performing Assets
$
13,868
$
15,493
$
19,979
$
18,966
$
20,620
|Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
$
-
$
-
$
22
$
-
$
-
|Total Commercial
-
-
22
-
-
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
3,279
2,638
4,113
3,159
4,776
|Home Equity
1,061
2,029
2,722
3,456
2,946
|Automobile
467
359
504
729
395
|Other 1
513
508
649
426
593
|Total Consumer
5,320
5,534
7,988
7,770
8,710
|Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
$
5,320
$
5,534
$
8,010
$
7,770
$
8,710
|Restructured Loans on Accrual Status and Not Past Due 90 Days or More
$
44,641
$
46,024
$
54,136
$
60,519
$
62,787
|Total Loans and Leases
$
13,321,606
$
12,951,573
$
12,544,492
$
12,259,076
$
12,072,750
|Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.14
%
0.14
%
0.15
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate
0.10
%
0.12
%
0.16
%
0.15
%
0.17
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.08
%
|Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.16
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
|Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate
0.13
%
0.15
%
0.16
%
0.14
%
0.17
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate
0.14
%
0.16
%
0.22
%
0.22
%
0.24
%
|Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets
|Balance at Beginning of Quarter
$
15,493
$
19,979
$
18,966
$
20,620
$
18,974
|Additions
489
2,293
2,243
357
3,171
|Reductions
|Payments
(706
)
(5,511
)
(1,230
)
(972
)
(889
)
|Return to Accrual Status
(116
)
(1,267
)
-
(1,038
)
(606
)
|Sales of Foreclosed Real Estate
(1,292
)
-
-
-
-
|Charge-offs/Write-downs
-
(1
)
-
(1
)
(30
)
|Total Reductions
(2,114
)
(6,779
)
(1,230
)
(2,011
)
(1,525
)
|Balance at End of Quarter
$
13,868
$
15,493
$
19,979
$
18,966
$
20,620
|1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reserve for Credit Losses
|Table 12
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Balance at Beginning of Period
$
154,098
$
157,264
$
186,371
$
164,297
$
221,303
|Loans and Leases Charged-Off
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
(147
)
(233
)
(196
)
(729
)
(900
)
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
-
(80
)
(197
)
(80
)
(316
)
|Home Equity
-
(22
)
(289
)
(90
)
(412
)
|Automobile
(794
)
(1,157
)
(576
)
(3,481
)
(3,894
)
|Other 1
(1,924
)
(1,854
)
(2,187
)
(5,739
)
(8,523
)