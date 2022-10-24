Anzeige
Montag, 24.10.2022
Core One Labs News: Kommt jetzt tatsächlich die Übernahme?
24.10.2022 | 13:28
Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Third-Quarter Results for 2022

LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 07:00 CET. The company will host a webcast presentation of the results the same day at 09:00 CET.

Aker ASA Q3 2022 webcast presentation:
Date: Friday, November 4, 2022
Time: 09:00 a.m. CET
Format: Live webcast
Language: English
Link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20221104_2/

The Q3 2022 report and presentation will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no.

For further information, please contact:
Christina Chappell Schartum, Head of Communications and Investor Relations
mobile: +47 905 32 774
christina.glenn@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-third-quarter-results-for-2022-301657169.html

