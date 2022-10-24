DJ AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY (PR1S) AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Oct-2022 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY

DEALING DATE: 21/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.5481

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 264455.0

CODE: PR1S

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931975319 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1S Sequence No.: 196419

October 24, 2022 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)