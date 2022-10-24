New Solution Helps Predict and Reach Free Cash Flow Targets to Improve Financial Resilience Against Market Volatility

Kyriba, ("the Company"), a global leader of cloud-based finance and IT solutions, today announced the launch of Liquidity Planning, a totally reimagined cash flow planning and forecasting solution. Liquidity Planning unifies FP&A, working capital and treasury data across multiple scenarios, giving CFOs data, insight and actionability to accurately manage the cash lifecycle and improve the accuracy of free cash flow projections.

"Forecasting has changed. CFOs must plan liquidity and free cash flow against multiple risk scenarios and they are demanding data and analytics to deliver forecast accuracy in real-time," said Bob Stark, Global Head of Market Strategy at Kyriba. "The cost of ineffective forecasting has risen to unprecedented levels, with CFOs losing millions because they lack the tools to manage enterprise liquidity."

Innovation from Kyriba's Liquidity Planning Platform

Long Term Planning : Consolidated forecast planning, integrating FP&A, Treasury, A/P and A/R to extend forecast horizons by at least 12 months to more efficiently reach Free Cash Flow objectives.

: Consolidated forecast planning, integrating FP&A, Treasury, A/P and A/R to extend forecast horizons by at least 12 months to more efficiently reach Free Cash Flow objectives. Forecast Scenario Modeling : Simultaneously manage multiple cash forecasts in parallel and model against liquidity planning and risk scenarios.

: Simultaneously manage multiple cash forecasts in parallel and model against liquidity planning and risk scenarios. Liquidity Analytics: Real-time data visualization and simulation for cash, investing, borrowing and counterparty analysis to improve liquidity resilience against economic volatility.

According to a recent report from IDC, only 20% of finance leaders have confidence in forecasts beyond one month and 5% beyond three months.1

This is Kyriba's fourth product innovation announced in the past three months to support CFOs during a time of unprecedented volatility and uncertainty. Liquidity Planning is complemented by Cash Management AI, FX Portfolio VaR Analysis and Commodities Risk Management.

Meet Kyriba at the AFP conference for live booth presentations, October 24-26 in Philadelphia, booth number 717.

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba empowers CFOs, Treasurers, and their IT counterparts to transform treasury, payments, working capital, and connectivity solutions to activate liquidity as a dynamic, real-time vehicle for growth and value creation. Kyriba is a secure, scalable SaaS platform that leverages artificial intelligence, automates payments workflows, and enables thousands of multinational corporations and banks to maximize growth, protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and reduce operational costs. With over 2,500 clients worldwide, including 25% of Fortune 500 and Eurostoxx 50 companies, Kyriba manages more than 1.3 billion bank transactions per year, and 250 million payments for a total value of $15 Trillion annually. Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices globally. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.

1 A New Practice Area Emerges for CFOs: Enterprise-wide Liquidity Management

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005324/en/

Contacts:

Kyriba Media Contacts:

Americas

Daniel Shaffer

dshaffer@kryiba.com

+1 858-263-2219

EMEA

Caroline Peyrat

caroline.peyrat@kyriba.com

+33 633 372 920