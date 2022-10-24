Analysis from Aurora Energy Research shows around 4.3 GW of solar projects secured grid-connection permits to date in Portugal. Data also shows a record 1.2 GW of solar projects requested generation licenses in the first seven months of the year, smashing previous records.Portugal has a total of 4.3 GW of solar projects having secured grid-connection permits, according to analysis from Aurora Energy Research, based on data from the country's Directorate General for Energy and Geology (DGEG). In the country's licensing process, obtaining a grid capacity permit represents the first one of a three-step ...

