Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, announces that it has been contracted by Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") to help develop a critical lithium refinement technology. Over 16 months, Telescope will collaborate with NRCan to build an autonomous, self-driving experimental platform. The goal of this platform is to boost the efficiency of lithium extraction, purification, and crystallization from lithium-containing brines, including effluent streams from battery recycling facilities.

This project reinforces Telescope's position as a trusted partner-of-choice to resolve bottlenecks and inefficiencies in chemical manufacturing. While lithium brine extraction and refinement processes do exist, their complexity incurs high CAPEX and OPEX barriers to deployment. Telescope's unique automation and analytic technology has the potential to address this challenge by increasing the efficiency of lithium carbonate production from brines. In this way, the Company aims to contribute to national decarbonization and electrification efforts.

"We are pleased to see the government's recognition of Telescope as a valuable research and development partner," commented Jason Hein, Telescope CEO. "We look forward to supporting Canada's critical mineral strategy by applying our unique technology to address increasing demands for battery materials."

"In the global transition to clean energy, Canada's critical mineral wealth is our great advantage. That's why the Government of Canada is partnering with innovators across Canada, like Telescope Innovations, to unlock this advantage. The autonomous, self-driving platform pioneered through this partnership will serve to make lithium extraction, purification and crystallization more efficient and help advance the achievement of our climate goals," said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources Canada, Government of Canada.

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Telescope also applies these toolsets to resolve inefficiencies in industrial process chemistry and manufacturing. Our aim is to bring modern chemical solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

