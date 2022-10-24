Anzeige
Montag, 24.10.2022
Core One Labs News: Kommt jetzt tatsächlich die Übernahme?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.10.2022 | 14:05
trivago N.V.'s Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Scheduled for November 1, 2022; Webcast Scheduled for November 2, 2022

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY - October 24, 2022 - trivago N.V.A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

About trivago N.V.
trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel and accommodation search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals and apartments, while enabling our advertisers to grow their businesses by providing them with access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their search for accommodations and providing them with access to a deep supply of relevant information and prices.


Investor relations:
ir@trivago.com

Media relations:
corentine.aronica@trivago.com






