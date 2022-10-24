US Lighting Group, Inc.: USLG Announces Tennessee Dealership for Cortes Campers

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced that it has signed Knuckleberry Custom Trailers of Thompson's Station, Tennessee as its latest exclusive dealer for Cortes Campers; the firm's initial purchase order is valued at $237,000. Known for their high-quality service and attention to detail, Knuckleberry, a family-run business located just South of Nashville, sells and services customized, refurbished, and restored RVs of all makes and models. Cortes Campers expects to begin shipping units to Knuckleberry Custom Trailers in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Tennessee represents the next state in our drive to cover all key RV markets in the United States, and we're pleased to sign a well-known, high-quality operation like Knuckleberry Custom Trailers," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of USLG. "Our sales staff continues to generate enthusiasm with new dealerships across North America, and we look forward to shipping our first campers to Knuckleberry later this year. In a region known for camping, hiking, and outdoor activities, Tennessee offers a great opportunity to further grow our business."

Smaller RV travel trailers, like Cortes Campers 17-ft tow-behind, are very popular, affordable, and user-friendly. They are easier to tow, maintain, and store, giving campers the freedom to travel in remote, off-grid locations. Unlike traditional recreational vehicles, Cortes Campers builds its travel trailers with the strength of a boat; no wood is used in the construction of the RVs, only the highest quality fiberglass composites and marine coatings. We offer a camper that is immune to corrosion and rot, and is lightweight and strong, at a competitive price.

Knuckleberry Custom Trailers' website: https://knuckleberrycustomtrailers.com/

About USLG

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: https://uslightinggroup.com/

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: cortescampers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to distribution, demand, orders, sales goals, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Witty

646-438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com

SOURCE: US Lighting Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/721734/USLG-Announces-Tennessee-Dealership-for-Cortes-Campers