DentalMonitoring now offers Smart STL* powered by AI-driven technology. The company brings the only platform in the oral healthcare industry capable of creating updated STL files 100% remotely*. This addition to remote oral healthcare technology supports clinicians in providing treatment in convenient and cost-effective ways that have previously been impossible.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005440/en/

https://dental-monitoring.com/smart-stl/ (Photo: DentalMonitoring)

DentalMonitoring is known for innovation in dentistry and orthodontics and has expanded that reputation with this new offering. Previously, all STL file creation required a patient to visit their doctor's office*. However, doctors can now request an updated STL file at any stage of treatment through the DentalMonitoring dashboard. This eliminates the need for in-practice visits and delivers convenience to patients and efficiency to practices. Smart STL technology expands remote solutions and can assist doctors with efficient treatment progress.

This unique technology creates 3D intraoral models with the sophistication of AI-powered scans, ensuring the new STL file represents the most up-to-date model possible based on a patient's current smile.

"This achievement revolutionizes practice efficiency, saving chair time and time previously spent on intraoral scans, all while avoiding unnecessary visits to the practice for the patients. In the future, this could also help streamline management of mid-course corrections, refinements, retention and relapse" says DentalMonitoring CEO Philippe Salah.

Since 2014, DentalMonitoring has taken the industry by storm on its mission to make dentistry smarter with solutions that help enhance the quality of care, enable practice growth and improve the patient experience.

This latest innovation comes amid a series of impressive launches as the company bolsters its suite of intelligent solutions, which range from AI-powered remote monitoring to its industry-first data analysis system.

To learn more, visit https://dental-monitoring.com/smart-stl/

About DentalMonitoring -www.dental-monitoring.com

DentalMonitoring was started with a simple idea: oral care should be connected and continuous even outside the practice. The company has created the world's first platform in dentistry, protected by more than 200 patents, to address rapidly-evolving patient expectations. Thanks to the largest database of dental images in the industry, DentalMonitoring has developed the most advanced and comprehensive doctor-driven AI solutions to help dental professionals provide superior care and a better patient experience. From patient lead engagement and conversion, providing treatment options through AI-generated reporting and advanced smile simulations, to remote monitoring of all types of treatments, DentalMonitoring's unique platforms give dental professionals complete control over streamlined assessments and communication. DentalMonitoring employs more than 400 people across 18 countries and 9 offices, including Paris, Austin, London, Sydney and Hong Kong.

*Product availability claims and regulatory status may differ across countries depending on local regulations.

**Initial in-practice IOS remains necessary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005440/en/

Contacts:

Press contact: Charlotte Garzino c.garzino@dental-monitoring.com