Montag, 24.10.2022
Core One Labs News: Kommt jetzt tatsächlich die Übernahme?
WKN: 3545 ISIN: LU000000EIB0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
PR Newswire
24.10.2022 | 14:22
EIB - EIB partial buy back RUB 3bn 4.250% CAB 16 Feb 2026

EIB - EIB partial buy back RUB 3bn 4.250% CAB 16 Feb 2026

PR Newswire

London, October 24

For immediate release

24 October 2022

European Investment Bank

Partial buy back of the RUB 3,000,000,000 4.250 per cent. Climate Awareness Bonds due 16th February, 2026 (ISIN No: XS2300295800) issued underEuropean Investment Bank's Debt Issuance Programme

European Investment Bank has for value 28 October 2022 (the "Value Date") bought back a total nominal amount of RUB 1,115,000,000 of its RUB 3,000,000,000 4.250 per cent. Climate Awareness Bonds due 16th February, 2026, ISIN No: XS2300295800 (the "Bonds") issued under its Debt Issuance Programme. The Bonds are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The purchased Bonds will be cancelled on the Value Date, reducing the outstanding principal amount of the Bonds to RUB 1,885,000,000.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: investor.relations@eib.org

October 2022 - Partial buy back of the RUB 3,000,000,000 4.250 per cent CAB due 16th February 2026 (eib.org)

© 2022 PR Newswire
