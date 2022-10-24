EIB - EIB partial buy back RUB 3bn 4.250% CAB 16 Feb 2026

For immediate release

24 October 2022

European Investment Bank

Partial buy back of the RUB 3,000,000,000 4.250 per cent. Climate Awareness Bonds due 16th February, 2026 (ISIN No: XS2300295800) issued underEuropean Investment Bank's Debt Issuance Programme

European Investment Bank has for value 28 October 2022 (the "Value Date") bought back a total nominal amount of RUB 1,115,000,000 of its RUB 3,000,000,000 4.250 per cent. Climate Awareness Bonds due 16th February, 2026, ISIN No: XS2300295800 (the "Bonds") issued under its Debt Issuance Programme. The Bonds are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The purchased Bonds will be cancelled on the Value Date, reducing the outstanding principal amount of the Bonds to RUB 1,885,000,000.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: investor.relations@eib.org

October 2022 - Partial buy back of the RUB 3,000,000,000 4.250 per cent CAB due 16th February 2026 (eib.org)