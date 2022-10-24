Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest - name change of sub-funds

The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 27 October 2022. ISIN: DK0060497378 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: DI Euro Sustainable HY-Obl -Akk kl DKKh ----------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Danske Invest Euro HY-Obl - Akk kl DKK h ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKIEUSHYOAKKDKKH ----------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: DKIEUHYOAKKDKKH ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 113965 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060486843 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: DI Euro Sustainable HY Obl kl DKK d h -------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Danske Invest Euro HY Obl kl DKK d h -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKIEUSHYODKKDH -------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: DKIEUHYODKKDH -------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 96793 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66