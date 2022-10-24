Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that an extension and waiver has been granted to the Company by Equinox Gold Corp ("Equinox Gold") revising the due date of the US$ 25 million payment (the "Deferred Payment") in respect of the Company's acquisition of the Mercedes Gold Mine in Sonora, Mexico. The Deferred Payment, originally due on October 21, 2022, is now due on or before October 26, 2022.

Bear Creek is negotiating with Equinox Gold to revise the terms of the Deferred Payment. Negotiations center on extending payments to align with cash flow generated from Mercedes. Additional information will be provided if the Deferred Payment terms are revised. While there can be no assurance that an agreement to revise the terms of the Deferred Payment will be reached, both Bear Creek and Equinox Gold are motivated to settle on mutually satisfactory terms and conditions, and discussions are well advanced. Terms of a re-negotiated Deferred Payment may be subject to various approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers are referred to the Company's news releases of December 17, 2021 and April 21, 2022 for details regarding the Mercedes mine acquisition payment components.

