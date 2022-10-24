Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the news release on October 14, 2022, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), now has its first batch of vitamin supplements available for immediate purchase on Amazon U.S.A.

To view Naturevan products on Amazon U.S.A, please visit:

https://www.amazon.com/Nature-Van-Womens-Probiotics-Capsules/dp/B0BFCCWQC3/ref=sr_1_5?crid=I6A8BIP9MZY0&keywords=nature+van+probiotics&qid=1666368224&qu=eyJxc2MiOiIxLjUyIiwicXNhIjoiMC4wMCIsInFzcCI6IjAuMDAifQ%3D%3D&sprefix=nature+van+probiotics%2Caps%2C138&sr=8-5

Naturevan's first rollout of supplement products on Amazon are probiotics, one of the top-selling vitamins on the current Amazon marketplace. With the Company's products being distributed and sold through Amazon U.S., one of the most prominent e-commerce platforms, management foresees significant growth in the business of Naturevan.

Latest reports show that e-commerce will continue to be the most significant driver of retail growth within the U.S., predicting that Amazon will overtake Walmart to become the largest retailer in the U.S by 2024 and add more than $294 billion in U.S. sales between 2021 to 2026. Based on leading sales, experts in the report predict that the top three retailers in the U.S. will be Amazon, Walmart, and Costco, with Amazon leveraging to hold almost 15% of the retail market share in the U.S. compared to its competitors. Additionally, the U.S. eCommerce market will top one trillion by the end of this year. It will account for 30.5% of total retail sales by 2026, up from 24.6% in 2023, coming in as the world's largest eCommerce market after China. (Source: https://www.producebluebook.com/2022/06/03/report-projects-amazon-to-overtake-walmart-as-top-retailer-by-2024/#)

"The global e-commerce industry has shown remarkable growth. The Company is thrilled to finally have its Naturevan products on the Amazon platform. Management believes this will expose Naturevan products to a larger scale and bring a great return with significant growth in sales. We look forward to expanding with more products with Amazon very soon", said Andrew Ryu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

About Naturevan

Naturevan is a provider of natural health supplements and products proudly made in Canada and distributed online and through agents across Canada. Canada's natural health supplement market is globally recognized as having first-rate standards and guidelines, so consumers are getting the highest standard of nutrition.

To learn more about Naturevan and its products, visit www.naturevan.ca.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a medical technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro's subsidiary, Concierge Medical, is a group of board-certified physicians who provide private, discreet, and personalized healthcare to Canadians. ScreenPro prides itself in having its medical doctors and nursing professionals with on-the-ground support staff and transportation, with access to high-quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. ScreenPro also newly introduced Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. to its portfolio, providing vitamins and supplements that are proudly made in Canada and distributed for sale online.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

