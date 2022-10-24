With Ever-growing Demand, Massage Therapy Services Market is Set to Achieve a Decent Revenue at CAGR of ~9% During Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Sales of massage therapy services in India are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period. Favorable Government Initiatives to Aid the Growth in Germany Massage Therapy Services Market. Hotels/Resorts to Account for Significant Share in the Massage Therapy Services Market.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the massage therapy services market is slated to expand at a CAGR of ~8.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2032. Sales in the market are projected to surpass ~US$ 124.5 Bn by the end of 2032.





Massage therapy demand is anticipated to remain elevated due to the growing urge to maintain a psychologically and physically healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, the frequency of chronic illnesses is likely to increase the demand for massage services internationally. The spike in demand for system decontamination, stress management, and chronic illness treatments is likely to substantially boost the worldwide massage market.

Due to mental tiredness and stress caused by frantic lifestyles, consumers spend more money on soothing and rejuvenating services such as massage and spas. An increasing desire for revitalizing and soothing therapies to purify the system will keep a variety of massage therapies in demand.

Further, aging population is spending more on non-surgical therapies to improve their physical and mental well-being. Relaxation of the system, relaxation of body cells and tissues, and anti-stress therapy will drive global demand for massage therapies. During the forecast period, such factors are likely to contribute to the expansion of the worldwide massage market.

Key Takeaways from the Massage Therapy Services Market Study

Women's segment is anticipated to boost the growth of the massage therapy services market due to increasing trend of beauty and grooming worldwide.

By service type, the deep tissue massage segment is expected to gain revenue over the upcoming decade.

In terms of sales channel, the online booking segment is expected to witness impressive growth during the projection period.

The U.S. and the U.K. are expected to account for lion's share in North America and Europe market, respectively.

"Leading service providers are partnering with various corporate agencies to drive the campaign of well-being in corporate sector across the globe. Moreover, to expand the business the service providers are diversifying their service line and focusing on expansion of business across boundaries with the help of massage centre chains or franchises." Says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of massage therapy services market are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new services launches that have driven sales growth of massage therapy services market globally.

Major players present in the massage therapy serivces market Massage Envy, Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa, Elements Massage, Massage Heights, The Woodhouse Day Spa, Massage LuXe, Spavia, LaVida Massage, Massage Green Spa, InterContinental Hotels Group plc, and siam wellness group are among others.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global massage therapy services market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the massage therapy services market based on service type (deep tissue massage, lymphatic massage, sports massage, oncology massage, swedish massage, and others), service provider (massage parlour, hospital/clinics, and resorts/hotels), purpose (beauty/grooming, relaxation, physical fitness, treatment, and others), end user (men & women), booking channel (online booking, phone booking, and in person booking) across seven major regions.

