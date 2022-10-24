San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - Thiogenesis Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: TTI) ("Thiogenesis" or the "Company") announced today that it will undertake a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $4 million (the "Offering") through the issuance of up to 8,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Offered Shares") at a price of $0.50 per Common Share.

This Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). The Company anticipates closing of the Offering as soon as practicable subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Upon issuance, the Offered Shares will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada and, where applicable, the Exchange policies.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees to eligible persons in compliance with applicable securities laws and Exchange policies. The proceeds from the Offering will be used for the completion of a good lab practices ("GLP") study on absorption with its lead compound TTI-0102, reformulation work on TTI-0102 to make it viable in the form of a tablet or capsule, the purchase of inventory and general working capital purposes.

About Thiogenesis

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary based in San Diego, CA. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Thiogenesis is developing sulfur-containing prodrugs that act as precursors to thiol-active compounds, with the potential to treat serious pediatric diseases with unmet medical needs. Thiols have been the subject of promising research for many decades and are known for having powerful antioxidant properties and other potential therapeutic activities. The Company's initial target indications include Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke (MELAS), Retts syndrome and pediatric NASH.

For further information, please contact:

Brook Riggins, Director and CFO

Email: briggins@thiogenesis.com

Tel.: +420 776 659 259

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to: the Company undertaking a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $4 million at a price of $0.50 per Common Share; the Offering being subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; the Company anticipating closing the Offering as soon as practicable; that the Shares (if sold) will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period; that the Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering; and the proceeds (if Shares are sold) from the Offering will be used for development of TTI-002 and working capital. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141602