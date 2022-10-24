Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQB: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to report grid rock geochemical sample results for the Bolo Gold-Silver Project ("Bolo" or the "Project"), which have generated numerous new exploration targets for potential Q4 2022 drilling. The Bolo Project is located in the Hot Creek Range of Nye County, Nevada, 65 kilometres east-southeast of the Round Mountain Gold Mine1.

The 2022 surface work comprised prospecting and grid rock chip geochemical sampling targeting the gold bearing Mine Fault and East Fault structures; including areas within the prospective Windfall Formation unit, which is also an important gold host at Bolo (Figure 1; see CopAur news release dated July 18th, 2022).

A total of 626 rock samples were collected over a 1,000 m x 300 m area designed to infill and extend historical rock chip coverage along prospective fault trends. A total of four (4) rock grid samples returned gold values greater than 1 gram-per-tonne (g/t) gold (Au) and up to 6.44 g/t Au, along the East Fault. Six (6) samples returned silver (Ag) values greater than 10 g/t Ag and up to 177 g/t Ag, along the Main Fault.

The expanded dataset highlights multiple new Carlin gold geochemical pathfinder (arsenic ± antimony ± barium ± silver ± gold) anomalies at Bolo along the Main Fault, East Fault, and associated splay structures. Integration of these new geochemical data with Induced Polarization (IP) / resistivity geophysical surveys and satellite alteration mapping, has resulted in the definition of several new high-priority exploration target areas. Six of these targets are highlighted for potential drill testing later this year, each located in a favorable geological or structural setting along the East Fault, and featuring coincident geochemical, geophysical, and/or hematite/iron oxide alteration anomalies.

RC and diamond core drilling by the Company at the South Mine Fault Zone, that yielded drill intercepts including 1.2 g/t Au over 122 m2, has demonstrated continuity of mineralization over 350 m. With the addition of new rock grid sampling CopAur has expanded the potential mineralized strike extent to great than 2 kilometres along two parallel fault structures.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CEO, commented, "We are excited to start testing new exploration targets outside of the drill confirmed South Mine Fault Zone. The Company's work at Bolo integrating surface geochemical, geophysical, and remote satellite alteration mapping has defined numerous robust new greenfield drill targets. We believe this measured and systematic approach to exploration targeting gives us excellent potential to expand the already significant footprint of drill-confirmed gold mineralization at Bolo."

Up to 4,000 metres of RC and core drilling is planned for Q4 2022, including expansion drilling at the South Mine Fault Zone (1,000 m), as well as exploration drilling of new targets (3,000 m). This drilling will allow CopAur to complete the work expenditures required during 2022 to earn an initial 50.01% ownership interest in the Bolo Project, and to have the opportunity to elect to increase its ownership to 75% by completing the additional $4,000,000 of expenditures over the next 2 years.





Figure 1: Bolo Gold-Silver Project 2022 Rock Sampling

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/141616_92dbe70c24c789e7_001full.jpg

Methodology and QA/QC

The analytical work reported on herein was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), Vancouver Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of Copaur Minerals Inc. and the QP. Rock samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Gold determination was via standard atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish 30-gram fire-assay ("FA") analysis, in addition to 48 element ICP-MS geochemistry.

CopAur Minerals Inc. follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Bolo Gold-Silver Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Duplicate rock samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. CopAur Minerals Inc. detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data. CopAur Minerals Inc. is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle has verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

For more information, please contact:

CopAur Minerals Inc.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: +1 (604) 773-1467

Email: jeremyy@copaur.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, conducting exploration work on its projects, receipt of assays, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company and its properties, and other matters.

Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved), and variations of such words, and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon a number of factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events, level of activity, performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: (i) risks related to gold and other commodity price fluctuations; (ii) risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results; (iii) risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; (iv) that resource exploration and development is a speculative business; (v) that the Company may lose or abandon its property interests or may fail to receive necessary licences and permits; (vi) that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; (vii) that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; (viii) the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; (ix) exploration and development risks, including risks related to accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration and development; (x) competition; (xi) the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of geologic reports or studies; (xii) the uncertainty of profitability based upon the Company's history of losses; (xiii) risks related to environmental regulation and liability; (xiv) risks associated with failure to maintain community acceptance, agreements and permissions (generally referred to as "social licence"); (xv) risks relating to obtaining and maintaining all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations relating to the continued exploration and development of the Company's projects; (xvi) risks related to the outcome of legal actions; (xvii) political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; (xix) risks related to current global financial conditions; and (xx) other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business strategy. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants, adverse weather conditions, increase in costs, equipment failures, government regulations and policies, litigation, exchange rate fluctuations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, decrease in the price of gold and other metals, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations and fees charged by service providers. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

1 Not necessarily indicative of mineralization on CopAur Properties.

2 BL19-04. The true width of mineralization in most drill holes is estimated to be approximately 60-70% of drilled width. See Barrian Mining Corp. news release dated October 23, 2019.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141616