Shore Consulting: New Book by Jeff Shore and Bob Mirman Shows Homebuilders How To Boost Sales by Increasing Referral Rates From Elated Homebuyers

From Contract to Close, available now, shines new light on the dynamics of a homebuyer's journey, rallying homebuilders and their teams to foster more customer elation, rather than mere satisfaction

AUBURN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / From Contract to Close, a new book released today by homebuilding authorities, Jeff Shore and Bob Mirman, offers a fresh perspective on the homebuyer journey to help homebuilders and their teams revolutionize an outdated customer experience to realize increased referral rates and sales.

Written by renowned industry leadership coach and bestselling author Jeff Shore of Shore Consulting, along with customer service executive and marketing innovator Bob Mirman of Eliant Experience Management, From Contract to Close is a natural progression of Shore's previously published works, which have set the bar for sales and leadership training in the homebuilding industry and beyond. Broadening his scope, Shore focuses on the holistic customer journey with the help of Mirman, making compelling arguments that today's customer experience processes are in dire need of transformation if homebuilders want to remain competitive. Drawing on their decades of experience helping homebuilders sell millions of homes in all kinds of markets, Shore and Mirman wrote From Contract to Close as easy reading material suited for homebuilders of all sizes.

"From Contract to Close serves as an evolution to my previous books because it's written for all customer-facing team members, not just the sales team," said Shore. "Many homebuilders have grown complacent with their customer service, settling for the myth that removing customers' pain points to achieve a level of customer satisfaction is enough to maintain business. The best homebuilders, however, realize that customer elation is the key and that when the entire customer journey is prioritized, customers become emotionally invested. If a customer's emotional altitude is high during and after a home purchase, referrals and future sales have the chance to proliferate."

Centered around the story of two fictional homebuyers, From Contract to Close follows two friends who purchase at the same time from two different homebuilders. Traversing each stage of the homebuyer's journey, from purchase consideration to move-in and beyond, readers come to understand the ways in which one homebuilder succeeds in delivering an exceptional experience, while the other suffers due to inferior customer care practices. Discussion questions and relevant industry data are layered throughout, giving readers an engaging way to move through the book on their own or with colleagues.

The pandemic brought about a frenzy of homebuyer demand, creating two years of easy sales for homebuilders. As the housing market slows, and recession potentially looms, From Contract to Close provides a blueprint for differentiation through superior customer experience processes leading to increased referrals from elated homeowners. Using data-driven, real-world and easy-to-implement best practices, the book shows all homebuilding team members how to build trust, minimize cancellations and exceed expectations.

Top homebuilders gain over 40% of their new sales through referrals, and most referrals come in a buyer's first year of ownership. From Contract to Close illustrates that meaningful referrals must be earned through the creation of excellent customer experiences. The service provided to homebuyers doesn't start and end with the sales team, however. All employees are critical to the mission and can glean invaluable insight by reading and studying From Contract to Close, from the C-suite to construction site personnel, the design studio, marketing department, warranty services, mortgaging or any other team member. Shore and Mirman have created a thought-provoking and timely catalyst with From Contract to Close, encouraging homebuilders to de-silo their departments and realign with a common goal of creating more elated homebuyers, and thus more referrals.

From Contract to Close is now available via Shore's website. To learn more, visit https://jeffshore.com.

About Jeff Shore

Jeff Shore is the Founder of Shore Consulting, Inc. a company specializing in consumer psychology and customer experience training programs for homebuilders. Using these modern, game-changing techniques, Jeff Shore's clients delivered over 145,000 new homes generating $54 billion in revenue last year.

Jeff holds the Certified Speaking Professional designation from the National Speakers Association (NSA) and is a member of the NSA's exclusive Million Dollar Speaker's Group. He is the author of 11 books on sales and customer experience strategies, including his best-selling books from McGraw-Hill Business Be Bold and Win the Sale and Follow Upand Win the Sale.

