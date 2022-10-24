Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a Quick Serve Restaurant ("QSR") and Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") wellness company bringing delicious foods and retail brands to customers, is pleased to announce that its Natural Holy Crap Cereal SKU has gained 90 additional retail store locations. Federated Co-op already distributes Holy Crap Cereals; and has decided to expand its listings with the addition of our most popular flavour.

"I am continually impressed with our team and their focus on expanding our retail distribution to accelerate organic growth," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Happy Belly Food Group. "We continue to execute and deliver on our sales-oriented strategy. It is through these efforts that we see a natural expansion of relationships with retailers and distributors. Retailers adding distribution of our product lines for Holy Crap Cereal and Oatmeal have been extremely positive. In Ontario for example, we have listed our products in close to 100 net new retail locations in the past 3 months alone, and we continue to receive positive feedback from customers and consumers across the country. I am confident in our team's ability to continually expand the availability of our great tasting and organic line of products. As consumers try our cereals, our growth continues to accelerate."

About Federated Co-op

As a wholesaler, FCL supplies high-quality grocery items across all departments to its members' retail locations. FCL develops private-label products - everyday essentials and innovative new offerings - and programs supporting local food products. With over 1,500 locations FCL supplies local retail co-operatives with all of the bakery, deli, produce, meat and pharmacy products required for a full-service grocery supermarket. FCL provides Co-op Convenience Stores throughout Western Canada with the procurement, merchandising, marketing and operational support they need to reach consumers who are on the move looking for convenience food and beverage items.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic, gluten free, non-gmo high fiber breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a Quick Serve Restaurant ("QSR") and Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") wellness company bringing delicious foods and retail brands to customers. It offers a growing number of CPG and QSR brands through its portfolio of Holy Crap Foods, YamChops, LumberHeads Food Co., Lettuce Love Café, and Heal Wellness. For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com, www.YamChops.com, www.LumberHeads.com, www.HealWellness.ca, www.LettuceLoveCafe.com and www.HappyBellyFG.com.

Happy Belly Food Group

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FUTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

www: www.happybellyfg.com or email hello@happybellyfg.com



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include the future performance of LumberHeads Food Co. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

