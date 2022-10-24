BrightRock Gold Corp. Confirms Active Water Source and Extensive Continuation of Surface Lithium Deposits on its Midnight Owl Project, Video Attached

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is excited to share our newest video confirming an on-site water source (spring) and continued extensive surface mineralization of lithium. The location of this video can be referenced via the topographical map below.

BRGC CEO Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. commented "In this video you will see the actively running water, a year round source and fundamental piece for any mining project to advance forward. For the second part of the video you will see an aerial view of that same spring once again clearly showing continuation of pronounced surface deposits of lithium. Referenced in our prior video release see: 10/17/2022 Video Release. We are now seeing visual confirmation of these surface deposits traveling through multiple of our mining claims and spanning for several miles. Further research will be conducted on these surface deposits to determine their grade and depth."

Viewing of this video can be found at the link provided below:

Video Link: https://youtu.be/xUv_L_OFoKQ

*topographical view of BrightRock's 1425 acre, 69 lode claim pegmatite lithium project

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine" located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds a 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine" along with an adjoining 1400 acres, 69 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 70 miles of two under construction battery plants. The Company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure.

SOURCE: BrightRock Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/721792/BrightRock-Gold-Corp-Confirms-Active-Water-Source-and-Extensive-Continuation-of-Surface-Lithium-Deposits-on-its-Midnight-Owl-Project-Video-Attached