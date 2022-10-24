DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 24-Oct-2022 / 14:10 GMT/BST

For Immediate Release24 October 2022

The following amendment has been made to the 'Transaction in Own Shares' announcement released on 24 October 2022 at 07:00:00.

The aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased on Euronext Dublin (as stated in the table) was 136,097. All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 21 October 2022 it purchased a total of 136,097 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 136,097 0 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9150 NA Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8990 NA Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9097 NA

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 685,929,452 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,028 0.9150 XDUB 10:09:29 00026983474TRDU1 364 0.9150 XDUB 10:09:29 00026983473TRDU1 2,396 0.9150 XDUB 10:09:29 00026983470TRDU1 1,042 0.9150 XDUB 10:09:29 00026983471TRDU1 408 0.9150 XDUB 10:09:29 00026983472TRDU1 2,500 0.9150 XDUB 10:09:29 00026983468TRDU1 273 0.9150 XDUB 10:09:29 00026983469TRDU1 412 0.9110 XDUB 10:09:50 00026983477TRDU1 129 0.9110 XDUB 10:09:50 00026983478TRDU1 130 0.9110 XDUB 10:09:50 00026983479TRDU1 2,123 0.9110 XDUB 10:09:50 00026983480TRDU1 2,669 0.9110 XDUB 10:09:50 00026983481TRDU1 65 0.9110 XDUB 10:09:50 00026983476TRDU1 2,343 0.9110 XDUB 10:09:50 00026983475TRDU1 1,849 0.9090 XDUB 10:19:51 00026983668TRDU1 957 0.9090 XDUB 10:19:51 00026983669TRDU1 1,071 0.9070 XDUB 10:53:07 00026984065TRDU1 1,446 0.9070 XDUB 10:53:07 00026984066TRDU1 2,500 0.9070 XDUB 10:58:43 00026984162TRDU1 351 0.9070 XDUB 10:58:43 00026984163TRDU1 2,694 0.9070 XDUB 11:09:41 00026984265TRDU1 2,560 0.9070 XDUB 11:20:21 00026984369TRDU1 1,167 0.9040 XDUB 11:20:23 00026984370TRDU1 418 0.9040 XDUB 11:20:23 00026984371TRDU1 3,979 0.9040 XDUB 11:20:23 00026984372TRDU1 2,853 0.9020 XDUB 11:45:23 00026984520TRDU1 859 0.9020 XDUB 11:45:23 00026984519TRDU1 1,140 0.9020 XDUB 12:06:45 00026984598TRDU1 1,064 0.9020 XDUB 12:11:28 00026984607TRDU1 4,507 0.9020 XDUB 12:11:28 00026984608TRDU1 2,571 0.9010 XDUB 12:16:31 00026984623TRDU1 2,628 0.90 XDUB 12:44:04 00026984690TRDU1 2,681 0.90 XDUB 12:44:04 00026984691TRDU1 1,346 0.90 XDUB 13:13:50 00026984847TRDU1 1,488 0.90 XDUB 13:13:50 00026984848TRDU1 2,717 0.90 XDUB 13:24:27 00026984953TRDU1 912 0.8990 XDUB 13:29:19 00026984986TRDU1 1,347 0.8990 XDUB 13:29:19 00026984983TRDU1 5,427 0.8990 XDUB 13:29:19 00026984984TRDU1 484 0.8990 XDUB 13:29:19 00026984985TRDU1 1,609 0.9020 XDUB 14:14:01 00026985454TRDU1 420 0.9020 XDUB 14:14:01 00026985455TRDU1 3,009 0.9020 XDUB 14:14:01 00026985456TRDU1 1,604 0.9020 XDUB 14:14:27 00026985461TRDU1 876 0.9020 XDUB 14:14:27 00026985458TRDU1 742 0.9020 XDUB 14:14:27 00026985459TRDU1 258 0.9020 XDUB 14:14:27 00026985460TRDU1 3,491 0.9020 XDUB 14:14:27 00026985457TRDU1 271 0.9010 XDUB 14:31:13 00026985598TRDU1 657 0.9010 XDUB 14:31:13 00026985599TRDU1 4,032 0.9010 XDUB 14:31:13 00026985600TRDU1 524 0.9010 XDUB 14:31:15 00026985601TRDU1 3,018 0.9010 XDUB 14:31:15 00026985602TRDU1 1,650 0.9130 XDUB 15:14:49 00026986217TRDU1 275 0.9130 XDUB 15:14:49 00026986218TRDU1 2,808 0.9130 XDUB 15:14:49 00026986219TRDU1 1,978 0.9130 XDUB 15:14:49 00026986220TRDU1 1,042 0.9130 XDUB 15:14:49 00026986221TRDU1 1,650 0.9130 XDUB 15:14:49 00026986222TRDU1 713 0.9130 XDUB 15:14:49 00026986223TRDU1 192 0.9130 XDUB 15:14:49 00026986224TRDU1 1,182 0.9130 XDUB 15:14:49 00026986214TRDU1 317 0.9130 XDUB 15:14:49 00026986215TRDU1 204 0.9130 XDUB 15:14:49 00026986216TRDU1 216 0.9130 XDUB 15:14:56 00026986227TRDU1 1,650 0.9130 XDUB 15:14:56 00026986226TRDU1 1,650 0.9130 XDUB 15:14:56 00026986225TRDU1 341 0.9130 XDUB 15:14:57 00026986230TRDU1 1,309 0.9130 XDUB 15:14:57 00026986229TRDU1 2,333 0.9130 XDUB 15:15:08 00026986235TRDU1 286 0.9130 XDUB 15:15:08 00026986233TRDU1 2,444 0.9130 XDUB 15:15:08 00026986234TRDU1 270 0.9130 XDUB 15:15:08 00026986232TRDU1 415 0.9120 XDUB 15:23:40 00026986306TRDU1 301 0.9120 XDUB 15:23:41 00026986309TRDU1 222 0.9120 XDUB 15:23:41 00026986308TRDU1 497 0.9120 XDUB 15:23:41 00026986307TRDU1 1,957 0.9120 XDUB 15:26:51 00026986331TRDU1 3,008 0.9120 XDUB 15:26:51 00026986332TRDU1 2,500 0.9120 XDUB 15:26:51 00026986330TRDU1 473 0.9090 XDUB 15:44:15 00026986560TRDU1 978 0.9090 XDUB 15:44:15 00026986561TRDU1 597 0.9090 XDUB 15:44:15 00026986562TRDU1 3,485 0.9110 XDUB 15:55:35 00026986699TRDU1 56 0.9110 XDUB 15:57:57 00026986719TRDU1 2,482 0.9110 XDUB 15:58:43 00026986735TRDU1 1,667 0.9110 XDUB 15:58:43 00026986736TRDU1 5,116 0.9110 XDUB 15:58:43 00026986737TRDU1 1,424 0.9070 XDUB 16:02:14 00026986761TRDU1 1,000 0.9070 XDUB 16:02:14 00026986760TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 196486 EQS News ID: 1470687 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

