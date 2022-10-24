

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Kia America, Inc. (KIMTF.PK) announced Monday the pricing for the all-new 2023 Niro EV, the second-generation crossover designed from the ground up to meet and exceed the expectations of electric vehicle consumers.



Offered in Niro EV Wind and Niro EV Wave trim levels, the 2023 Niro EV features an MSRP that starts at $39,450 and $44,450. The new vehicles arrive at Kia retailers in all 50 states his month.



The second-generation model is powered by a 64.8 kWh battery and a 150kW (201-hp) motor with DC fast-charging capability as standard and rated at an EPA-estimated 253 miles of all electric range and quicker charging that can recharge from 10 to 80 percent in under 45 minutes.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HYUNDAI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de