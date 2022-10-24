Level Access will provide critical accessibility insights, now coupled with Contentsquare's holistic understanding of customer behavior

Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, announced today its partnership with Level Access, the leading digital accessibility solutions company. Together, the two will provide market-leading insights and analytics that will enable shared customers to create more seamless, more usable, accessible digital experiences.

The Contentsquare platform analyzes trillions of digital customer interactions to surface critical insights that provide businesses of all sizes and across all industries the power to create more human digital experiences, and drive greater business growth.

Level Access provides accessibility-specific insights, expertise, and technical guidance that equip organizations with the intelligence they need to remove accessibility barriers on their sites and apps.

"Our partnership with Level Access is a significant step forward in affirming our corporate commitment to the highest standards of accessibility and inclusion," said Kat Borlongan, Chief Impact Officer, Contentsquare. "This partnership will help equip customers across all industries with the key insights, information, and expertise they need to create positive digital experiences for users of all abilities."

"We're incredibly proud to partner with Contentsquare, a company that fundamentally understands organizations cannot create effective digital experiences without incorporating accessibility," said Tim Springer, CEO, Level Access. "By teaming up, we're not only providing valuable analytics to tactically improve the accessibility of an experience, we're also helping organizations establish best practices that will mature their accessibility understanding over time. And through maturity, organizations can ensure they provide the best user experience to all."

About Contentsquare:

Contentsquare delivers the power to make the digital world more human. Its AI-powered platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, feelings and intent at every touchpoint in their journey enabling businesses to build empathy and create lasting impact. The global leader in digital experience analytics, Contentsquare helps brands everywhere transform the way they do business, allowing them to take action at enterprise scale and build customer trust with security, privacy and accessibility. More than 1000 leading brands use Contentsquare to grow their business, deliver more customer happiness and move with greater agility in a constantly changing world. Its insights power the customer experience on over 1 million websites worldwide. Founded in Paris and with offices around the world, Contentsquare has raised $1.4B in investment funding from leading investors, including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Bpifrance, Canaan, Eurazeo, Highland Europe, KKR, LionTree, Sixth Street and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, visit www.contentsquare.com.

About Level Access

Level Access has an unparalleled history in helping customers achieve and maintain compliance with the full scope of accessible technology regulations and standards including the ADA, WCAG, CVAA, AODA, EU directives on digital accessibility, and Section 508. Delivered through a comprehensive suite of software, consulting services, and training solutions, the company's solutions ensure customer's web, desktop, mobile, and electronic document systems are accessible to everyone. Level Access is endorsed by the American Banking Association, is a multi-year repeat winner on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing companies and is the only available FedRAMP authorized accessibility management platform. CEO Tim Springer was named a White House "Champion of Change" in 2014. In August 2022, Level Access and eSSENTIAL Accessibility announced the completion of their merger. Learn more at www.levelaccess.com.

