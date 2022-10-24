Anzeige
Core One Labs News: Kommt jetzt tatsächlich die Übernahme?
PR Newswire
24.10.2022 | 16:04
Change in Kamux Corporation's holding of treasury shares

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 24.10.2022 at 16:30

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, 2022, a total of 852 Kamux Corporation's shares have been returned free of consideration to Kamux Corporation in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Corporation's share-based incentive scheme 2020 and 2021.

After the return, Kamux Corporation holds a total of 3,186 own shares.

For further information, please contact:
Marko Lehtonen, CFO, tel. +358 50 575 2006

Kamux Corporation
Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 a car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 400,000 used cars, 68,429 of which were sold in 2021. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 937.4 million in 2021. In 2021, Kamux's average number of employees was 848 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-kamux-corporations-holding-of-treasury-shares-301657335.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
