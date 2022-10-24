Novartis and The Cincinnati Insurance Company were recognized for their innovative use of enterprise legal management

The winners of Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions' sixth annual Legal Innovator Awards were announced earlier this month during the ELM Amplify 2022 user conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. ELM Solutions clients Novartis and The Cincinnati Insurance Company were honored for their commitment to innovation in the pursuit of more efficient and predictable legal services.

The annual Legal Innovator Awards recognize ELM Solutions clients who have successfully leveraged technology to transform legal operations. Novartis is a leading global medicines company, using innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. The company worked with a cross-functional ELM Solutions team to configure Passport to support an improved invoice review process and enhanced relationships with outside counsel. This resulted in greater efficiency while also promoting case management techniques internally.

The Cincinnati Insurance Company is a recognized leader in the property and casualty (P&C) and life insurance industry. The organization and its in-house Legal Resource Control Unit (LRCU) was recognized for its Passport implementation project, which enhanced its legal bill review and reporting capabilities, while also developing a robust scorecard for use in outside counsel performance reviews. Additionally, the project enabled more efficient reporting capabilities and the ability to provide other business partners with valuable data.

"We are gratified to be able to recognize these clients for the tremendous spirit of innovation and partnership they have brought to the legal operations function," said Barry Ader, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions. "Their innovative use of the Passport solution demonstrates the power of technology to transform the way that corporate legal departments are doing business, yielding new efficiencies and additional insights into outside counsel relationships."

ELM Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer GRC, is a market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust its innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes. The other legal solutions business of Wolters Kluwer GRC is CT Corporation. The division's banking and regulatory compliance businesses are Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions and Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting.

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions was named a leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment. The company's award-winning products include Passport, one of the highest rated ELM solutions in the latest Hyperion MarketView Legal Market Intelligence Report and TyMetrix 360°, the industry's leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution. CLM Matrix, meanwhile, was named a "strong performer" in The Forrester Wave: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 report. ELM Solutions' LegalVIEW portfolio of legal analytics solutions is based upon the industry's largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $150 billion in invoices.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

