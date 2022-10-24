Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Core One Labs News: Kommt jetzt tatsächlich die Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XW ISIN: CNE1000002Z3 Ticker-Symbol: BJI 
Tradegate
21.10.22
09:13 Uhr
0,214 Euro
+0,006
+2,88 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1870,21818:27
0,1880,22218:27
PR Newswire
24.10.2022 | 16:22
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Overseas Regulatory Announcement

PR Newswire

London, October 24

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. announces Overseas Regulatory Announcement
For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1926850/E_ORA__English____Adjustment_of_conversion_price_20221021.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1926851/E_ORA__English____Equity_distribution_implementation_20221021.pdf

DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.